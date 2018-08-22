Menu
Mary's Commercial Hotel fire
PUB FIRE: Dalby icon goes up in flames

Michael Doyle
by
22nd Aug 2018 3:12 AM | Updated: 4:00 AM

UPDATE 4.30AM: Investigations have commenced to determine what caused an iconic Dalby pub to catch fire overnight. 

Acting Inspector Peter McCarron said fire crews battled hard to contain the fire which had engulfed the Commercial Hotel. 

"Crews have worked really hard to contain the fire, and stop it spreading to other premises," he said.

"We are now working to try and contain any hot-spots, and a fire investigation will be completed in the morning."

No one is believed to have been injured in the fire. 

It is understood there was one person in the building when the fire started, and this person contacted emergency services.  

UP IN FLAMES: Iconic Dalby pub, the Commercial Hotel, was engulfed in flame.
UP IN FLAMES: Iconic Dalby pub, the Commercial Hotel, was engulfed in flame. Michael Doyle

EARLIER: FIRE FIGHTERS have battled through the early hours of this morning to save Dalby's Commercial Hotel. 

Emergency services were called to the pub, affectionately known as Mary's, at 1.50am this morning. 

Fire crews have watered down neighbouring buildings to protect them from the blaze.

Dalby Police Sergeant Clinton Ryan said the fire had torn through the building. 

Sgt Ryan said an investigation into the cause of the fire was underway. 

More to come. 

