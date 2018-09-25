Psycroptic brings death metal to Byron Bay

Psycroptic have chosen to stop in on Byron Bay as part of their 15 date tour around the country.

Tasmania is known for two things; the Tasmanian Devil and having produced one of the leaders of the modern death metal scene, Psycroptic.

Since their formation in 1999, the band have constantly evolved and broken through the boundaries that the genre can sometimes impose upon itself.

With the release of their seventh studio album, As The Kingdom Drowns, an album of riff-filled, technical ecstasy, Psycroptic just may have outdone the devil.

Psycroptic will be touring Australia this November and December touring from Adelaide to Perth.

"It's always a challenge to continue to evolve as a band, while staying true to the path you've chosen to walk on," said drummer D. Haley.

"With As The Kingdom Drowns we all pushed each other outside of our usual comfort zones, and didn't settle for the easy way out," he said.

"I'm super proud of everyone's hard work and dedication to the project; it turned out to be one hell of a catchy riff filled album."

Joining them in Byron Bay will be local lads From Crisis to Collapse.

From Crisis to Collapse, who have supported Sepultura, Death Angel, In Hearts Wake and Suicidal Tendencies, have honed a razor sharp sound with catchy riffs, intricate and dynamic drums and masterful moody song construction.

The band are getting ready to release their latest EP which not only invokes the intensity and rage of Lamb of God, but also draws inspiration from August Burns Red and Parkway Drive.

Guitarist Chad Ellis said they were incredibly proud with their latest effort in the studio and the band couldn't wait to put the finishing touches on the tracks to get them ready for release.

"We pride ourselves on giving a brutal ferocious show and there is nothing we like more than playing to a home crowd.

"Psycroptic have helped to reshape and evolve the sound of Australian death metal and we couldn't be happier to support them on what is surely set to be a huge night of metal."

Chad said the band had focused on blending catchy hooks and melodies with crushing riffs so as to seamlessly bring them into a unique sound of their own.

"We hope to see some ferocious head banging and moshing in the pit and are looking forward to a full house at the brewery."

Psycroptic play the Byron Bay Brewery on December 13 at 7:30pm

Tickets at Eventbrite

PSYCROPTIC 'As the Kingdom Drowns' Australian tour

With special guests Orpheus Omega

Nov / Dec 2018:

28 November - Geelong / Barwon Club

29 November - Ballarat / Karova Lounge

30 November - Adelaide / Enigma Bar

1 December - Melbourne / Max Watts

4 December - Wodonga / Elgins*

5 December - Canberra / Basement

6 December - Newcastle / Small Ballroom

7 December - Sydney / The Factory Theater

8 December - Hobart / Brisbane Hotel

9 December - Launceston / Mode

12 December - Gold Coast / Shark Bar*

13 December - Byron Bay / Byron Bay Brewery*

14 December - Brisbane / Woolly Mammoth

15 December - Perth / Hellhole*

16 December - Fremantle / Swan Basement*