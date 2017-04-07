Psychologist tips for parenting after natural disaster

IN THE Aftermath of a natural disaster, psychologists say children need ongoing support to help protect them from developing serious mental health issues.

Routine is one of the most important things parents can foster to help children cope with living in a flood disaster zone, according to a clinical psychologist who specialises in post-disaster care for families.

University of Queensland's Dr Vanessa Cobham, who worked with flood-affected communities in Queensland in 2011, said it was normal for children to be upset in response to the Northern Rivers crisis.

"But with the passage of time kids will soon return to normal," Dr Cobham said.

"It's really important to make it clear to your kids, that the danger is over now and the community will now be mobilizing to get things back to normal."

In the mean time, here are seven things you can do to improve your child's mental well being:

1. RECOGNISE STRESS

"Unusual irritability, being a bit more clingy or a little bit disobedient could be a show of distress," Dr Cobham said.

Watch for changes in behaviour to recognise stress where a child may not be able to communicate it.

2. STICK TO ROUTINE

"People's routines are extremely disrupted after a natural disaster.

"Anything that parents can do to communicate to their children 'we're working to get back to normal' is great.

"Those things may include having the same bedtime routine - even if living camped out in a bedroom at a friend's place - or having the same cereal or getting up roughly the same time every day."

3. STAY CLOSE

"Parents will often, when there is a need, be back at the house to clean up and sometimes kids are just literally not seeing their parents for days, and that tends not to be helpful.

"Even in these extraordinary circumstances try not leave kids for extended periods."

4. EXPLAIN THINGS

"Kids tend to catastrophise - they'll hear something and it becomes an even bigger scarier thing.

"With media, it's about listening together so you're hearing what they're taking in and asking if they have any questions.

5. ACKNOWLEDGE LOSS

"One of the things you hear children saying is they lost all their sports ribbons and there might be a tendency to say 'it could be worse'.

"We may not necessarily have a solution to that but at least we can say that we understand that that is an important loss.

"Emphasise: 'I get that you're sad and worried'.

6. CHECK 'EMOTIONAL TEMPERATURE', SOMETIMES

"One girl I spoke to said 'I'm not really worried but mum keeps asking if I'm okay'.

"'I thought mum wasn't coping or knew something I didn't'.

7. PROBLEM SOLVE

Children learn coping mechanisms from observing parents.

If a conflict arises or a one is overwhelmed, it's okay for a child to be present, if parents can resolve the issue.

"Move onto saying: 'We need to decide what our plan is, 'how are we going to approach the insurance company? How are we going to divvy this up? Let's solve it'."

TIPS FOR ADULTS

And where adults are concerned, if you haven't already, go have a cup of tea or beer with the neighbour.

Proffessor Justin Kenardy said some residents may have to get out of their comfort zone to "pro-actively" build connections with the community, to help you and those around you to cope with emotional setbacks.

"It's so easy to give up hope," Professor Kenardy said.

"Referencing off other people who you value or who you're close to can help.

"You have to be proactive you have to make those things happen.

"If you haven't had those kind of connections in the past now is the time to do so, because everyone is in the same boat, so don't feel concerned or shy about it.

"Everyone is equally as upset and displaced as you are.

"Making that kind of time, to just to talk over tea or a beer is a good strategy."

Professor Kenardy said farmers were unlikely to reach out for help at all, and residents were encouraged to check on their neighbours.

Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636

Life Line: 13 11 14

Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277