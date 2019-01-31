Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dr Robert Montgomery pictured at his Runaway Bay home. Picture: Jerad Williams
Dr Robert Montgomery pictured at his Runaway Bay home. Picture: Jerad Williams
Crime

Former Scoutmaster ‘quite depressed’ after sex crime charges

by Kirstin Payne
31st Jan 2019 10:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A former Scoutmaster charged with historical sex crimes will make a bid for bail in Byron Bay Local Court today.

Dr Robert Montgomery, an esteemed Gold Coast psychologist who has helped police profile numerous criminals, was charged early this morning with nine counts of indecent assault on males and two counts of buggery.

The 75-year-old was extradited from Queensland to NSW over the historical sexual assault offences, which are alleged to have occurred in the 1960s.

Police will allege that during the 60s Dr Montgomery sexually abused three boys, then aged 12, in Sydney.

Dr Robert Montgomery’s lawyer Colin Greatorix outside Tweed Courthouse this morning.
Dr Robert Montgomery’s lawyer Colin Greatorix outside Tweed Courthouse this morning.

 

Defence lawyer Colin Greatorix of Derek Legal said his client was in a state of shock.

"My objective is to get him out as quickly as possible and back to his family so he can live as much of a normal life as he can," he said.

Mr Greatorix described his client as "quite depressed" but said he had been able to speak with his wife for the first time since he was arrested at his Gold Coast clinic on Tuesday.

"He is in an uncomfortable state, as you can imagine," Mr Greatorix said.

"Someone taps you on the shoulder and said hey this happened 55 years ago, and he says no it didn't.

"But he will have his day in court as will the complainants and justice I hope will be served."

Dr Montgomery is expected to appear by videolink from the Tweed Police station today.

More to come

More Stories

depressed editors picks robert montgomery sex crime sexual assault

Top Stories

    Babysitter's fatal Bruxner Highway crash case back in court

    premium_icon Babysitter's fatal Bruxner Highway crash case back in court

    Crime Driver in collision that killed four-year-old girl faces sentencing on lesser charges later this year 　　　　　　

    • 31st Jan 2019 12:42 PM
    Shark or dolphin? Research drone has the answer

    premium_icon Shark or dolphin? Research drone has the answer

    Environment A three-year study has revealed some of the mysteries of our oceans

    • 31st Jan 2019 11:20 AM
    Four men accused of holding up a Casino servo face court

    premium_icon Four men accused of holding up a Casino servo face court

    Crime The group allegedly robbed a service station while armed

    Priest remembered for dedication to his community

    premium_icon Priest remembered for dedication to his community

    Religion & Spirituality "I have been uniquely blessed"

    • 31st Jan 2019 12:00 PM