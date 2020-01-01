Psychics reveal shock predictions for new year

Prince Andrew will become increasingly isolated from the royal family and be "sent away" in 2020, as Ghislaine Maxwell - the woman at the centre of the Jeffery Epstein scandal - finally emerges from hiding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will welcome a baby girl and Donald Trump will be re-elected.

These are some of the fascinating predictions of some of Australia's most well-respected psychics, who have offered their insights on the royals, upcoming scandals in federal politics and the US election this year.

The Duke of York will take up an “international trade role”, it is predicted.

PRINCE ANDREW

Internationally acclaimed psychic Lizzy Rose told News Corp Australia she believes the Duke of York will be "sent away" in 2020 and given an international trade role as the royal family seeks to "gag" him after his controversial BBC interview.

"It will be quiet and mostly unknown and silenced publicly," she said.

"He will be silenced even more and gagged.

"The Queen is privately deeply devastated by this ... the royals are hurting because of this and will continue to."

Prince Andrew caused a scandal for the royals with his controversial BBC interview. Picture: AP

Ms Rose said the "resilient" Queen would not dream of stepping aside for Prince Charles in light of recent events.

"If Prince Charles is to be king now, or within the next year, the Queen sees it as being disastrous," Ms Rose said.

"Out of love for her role and position and to protect the Crown, despite her age, she is not ready to go and wants to leave a positive legacy upon her death and not leave or step

away when there is such controversy."

Prince Andrew and Prince Charles attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham. Picture: AP

Renowned Melbourne-based medium Ioanna Serpanos similarly predicts that Prince Andrew, who vehemently denies any wrongdoing and claims he never met his sex accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, will be silenced.

"As I tuned into the energy around Prince Andrew, I saw a metaphorical gag being placed across his mouth.

"I feel the palace will insist that he no longer speaks publicly about this affair or indeed anything else. Buckingham Palace will issue statements on his behalf into the foreseeable future."

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s alleged madam, has been “hiding in plain sight”.

Epstein's girlfriend and alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been in hiding, will emerge with the next six months, Lizzy Rose says.

"She is hiding in plain sight, right in front of our noses and has been if not still is, in the United States.

"She is working very hard behind the scenes and is in talks with authorities - she is already being questioned by police."

An alleged email sent by the Duke of York to Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015. Picture: BBC

Acclaimed Melbourne psychic Julie McKenzie said the Epstein scandal had caused "chaos and anarchy", threatening the future and the role of the monarchy.

"I see that just as the royal family was becoming more relatable and connecting more with the public that this scandal has shaken the Queen and upset her causing her heart to weaken," she said.

Ms McKenzie hinted that there could be an even bigger Epstein-related scandal erupting for the royals in 2020.

"These allegations will be shut down swiftly and talk about handing over the crown to Charles will be used as a distraction.

"Meanwhile Epstein's girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell is in hiding and will not voluntarily come forward. I believe she will be found living in Russia with a connection to Spain. There are too many high-powered people behind the sex trafficking ring that she will never testify."

Well-respected Sydney psychic Tracey Farrelly said Prince Andrew would be permanently on the outer.

"I feel they've already spoken with him and know he's a 'wildcard'," she said.

"He'll be given no more formal duties. He won't be happy with this at all and will try to start slowly in time doing things again in the public eye, however, this won't be allowed to continue.

"I don't feel his questioning on the scandal is finished with yet."

HARRY AND MEGHAN

All four psychics predicted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would welcome a baby in 2020, with the majority saying the child would be a girl.

"I see a pregnancy announcement of their second and last child and I see the colour pink around this announcement," Ioanna Serpanos said.

"I feel Meghan will continue to face backlash by the press and Harry will once again intervene on her behalf, particularly around the time of her new pregnancy.

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie on their 2019 Christmas card.

"Harry and Meghan will continue to grow stronger together in 2020, uniting their voices and becoming more vocal about social justice and humanitarian issues.

"Very much like Princess Diana, they will become their very own brand, standing aside from the rest of the royals. They will continue to use their public profile to highlight issues."

Ms Serpanos said she could see a small olive branch being extended by Prince Harry to his brother Prince William.

"I see some carefully crafted public appearance opportunities to appease the public

and to start the long process of healing, she said.

"William and Harry are on two completely different trajectories and logically their respective offices will have a different focus - one is being groomed to be king and the other wishes to follow in his mother's footsteps and leave a humanitarian legacy behind."

There could be some exciting baby news for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2020. Picture: WireImage

Julie McKenzie predicts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will welcome a baby girl in 2020 and end up moving countries as the Duchess of Sussex wants a "private space" for her children to grow up in, out of the public eye.

Psychic medium Tracey Farrelly agrees that there will be baby news for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and that the couple would continue to forge their own path.

"I feel they are just protecting themselves and their relationship and their family. They're not deliberately staying away from the royal family," she said.

DONALD TRUMP

Ioanna Serpanos said she believed Donald Trump would complete a second term as US president as he "draws on the patriotic heartstrings of Middle America".

"His campaign messages will be more refined and targeted as he draws upon his perceived successes.

"I feel he will invest heavily behind the scenes drawing on support to ensure that he retains his current presidency at his impeachment hearing. This President is not giving up without a fight. He will dodge a bullet and continue into a second term.

"Symbolically, I was shown Donald being coated in Teflon - nothing will stick to this man. Like him or loathe him - this man is a disrupter placed to bring about change.

"I feel he has taken a good look at his closet to ensure that no further skeletons surface during 2020. He wishes to remain clean and will distance himself from past mistakes.

US President Donald Trump could find himself embroiled in more scandals. Picture: AP

Ms McKenzie also believes US President Donald Trump will sidestep the controversies that haunt him and end up being re-elected by the American people.

However, Lizzy Rose said Mr Trump would not be re-elected and said impeachment was on the cards.

Tracey Farrelly predicted Mr Trump, who has "ruffled too many feathers" would become embroiled in another "sexist scandal" but would most likely avoid impeachment.

"They're not going to let this go, he's trying all avenues to get it dismissed, and I feel he will eventually," she said.

SCOTT MORRISON

Australians should prepare themselves for an action-packed year in politics, according to the predictions of the four psychics.

"The Australian government and people should get ready for a messy 12 or more months, with constant differences of opinions and uprising from the people who are seeking major changes in our laws and judgments and our policies," Lizzy Rose said.

"There is great frustration that is lengthy for this government and Australia is slower to implement any change at all than the likes of the now moving forward UK.

It’s going to be a messy 12 months for politics, says psychic Lizzy Rose. Picture: Gary Ramage

Ms McKenzie believes Australian federal politics will be hit with a major sex scandal in 2020 while Ms Farrelly predicted that there could be challenge to Scott Morrison's leadership that could upset the majority of the party.

Ms Serpanos was more positive about the outlook for Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"I see 2020 as being a more expansive year with a more collaborative government that wants to get things done," she said.

"I see Scott Morrison rolling up his metaphoric sleeves and getting on with it.

"He will bring themes of responsibility, accountability, reliability and persistence to the table. "His actions will speak volumes with his foreign counterparts who will publicly support and praise him.

"His profile will elevate showcasing a hardworking man who heads a strong, cohesive government."