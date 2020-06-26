Menu
Psychiatrical test needed for armed robber ahead of sentencing

Aisling Brennan
26th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
A BALLINA man who pleaded guilty to possessing a replica pistol and attempted robbery will need to undergo psychiatric assessment before sentencing.

Christopher Creed, 28, was arrested in October after he approached a man in Uralba St, Lismore, and produced a replica pistol, demanding money from him.

When the man refused, Creed allegedly left the scene empty-handed.

Richmond Police District officers found Creed hiding in Crowther carpark before he fled, forcing police to initiate a foot pursuit.

He was later arrested near a toilet block on Keen Street.

Creed last month pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered firearm and demanding property with menaces with intent to steal.

His solicitor on Wednesday requested Lismore Local Court order a psychiatric report, or alternatively a psychologist report if necessary, prior to sentencing.

She said Creed had been deemed “not suitable” for the Bulund-a program at Tabulum.

Creed remains bail refused after no application for bail was made.

The matter will return to Lismore Local Court on August 12 for further mention, where Creed is also facing several other separate charges, including breaking and entering and larceny.

firearm possession lismore crime lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

