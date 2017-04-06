Psychiatric assessment for accused Nimbin dope grower

A NIMBIN man charged with cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis has been ordered to receive a psychiatrist's assessment as part of his bail conditions.

Peter Till, 49, was arrested last month after allegedly posting a video of himself on Facebook at a huge cannabis plantation which police allege had an estimated street value of $700,000.

On March 22, Richmond Local Area Command officers raided a Lodge Rd property at Mountain Top, south-west of Nimbin, and seized 150 cannabis plants and more than 350 cannabis seedlings.

Till was charged with commercial cultivation, supplying an indictable quantity of cannabis, and drug possession.

Opting to represent himself in court, Till was granted conditional bail on Tuesday after earlier being refused following his initial appearance last month.

A psychiatric report was requested from Corrections Health Service, and Till is to report to Nimbin police station daily.

He is to live at Nimbin and not to drink any alcohol or take drugs unless prescribed.

The matter is next listed for mention on May 16.