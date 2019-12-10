Psych review for accused brother-killer

Jonathan Dick, 41, appeared via videolink in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday over the alleged murder of his brother David Andrew Dick at Westfield Doncaster shopping centre in February 2017.

A man accused of murdering his brother with a samurai sword at a major Melbourne shopping centre and trying to kill his old school mate will undergo a psychiatric review.

He also is accused of trying to kill former classmate David Cammarata with a hammer in August 2018 while was hiding in plain sight for two years.

Dick then allegedly stalked Mr Cammarata to his work earlier this year and attacked him at a Flinders Street car park, leading to his arrest.

In a short appearance on Tuesday, magistrate Jelena Popovic adjourned the matter until February 24 for an independent psychiatric review.

