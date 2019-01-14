Menu
A 28-year-old Lismore woman was caught by a sheriff bringing an ice pipe to court.
Crime

Psss... if you are going to court, leave your drugs at home

14th Jan 2019 1:11 PM
TWO people were issued with court attendance notices after being detected with drugs or drug paraphernalia in their possession at Lismore Court House.

Crime Prevention Officer Senior Constable David Henderson said police allege at Lismore Local Court this morning a 29-year-old Nimbin man was detected by a sheriff bringing cannabis into court. He was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for possessing a prohibited drug.

Police also allege an hour later a 28-year-old Lismore woman was caught by a sheriff bringing an ice pipe to court. She was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for possessing implements to administer a prohibited drug.

Both will appear at Lismore Local Court in February.

Sen Constable Henderson said everyone who attends Lismore Local Court goes through a metal detector and has their property searched - it is the same sort of security you may see at an airport.

He said sheriffs do their best to make sure nobody brings anything dangerous or illegal into the court.

Anyone who is detected with drugs, drug related items or weapons will be handed over to police. #LismoreCrime

