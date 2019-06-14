Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Protests after police shooting in Memphis

by Brendan O'Brien
14th Jun 2019 12:14 PM

At least two dozen police officers were injured as violent protests erupted in Memphis after a young black man was shot dead by federal agents.

Brandon Webber, aged 20, was killed by members of a federal fugitive task force seeking to take him into custody, over the shooting of a man in Mississippi earlier this month.

Webber was shot after he rammed police in a stolen car.

As news of his death spread, several hundred people gathered, and some threw rocks and spat at the police, Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement.

At least 24 officers and deputies were injured - two journalists were also hurt before the crowd dispersed.

Authorities in Mississippi said Webber was suspected of having shot a man five times point blank and leaving him for dead after going for a test drive in a car the victim was offering for sale.

A second suspect in the shooting remains at large.

The tensions in Memphis, where hundreds of protesters took to the streets overnight, evoked memories of a string of protests against police brutality that broke out in other cities in recent years.

More Stories

memphis police brutality police shooting

Top Stories

    'My daughter would not have survived without you'

    premium_icon 'My daughter would not have survived without you'

    Community A MUM has said an emotional 'thank you' to the people who helped her little girl survive the harrowing first years of her life.

    • 14th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    'IT'S DISGUSTING': Mayor slams delays in flood funding

    premium_icon 'IT'S DISGUSTING': Mayor slams delays in flood funding

    Council News Roads remain closed two years after flood

    'Blow-ins' bring their businesses to the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon 'Blow-ins' bring their businesses to the Northern Rivers

    Business The region is the third highest centre for business ownership

    Missing teen's dad arrives, dog squad continues search

    Missing teen's dad arrives, dog squad continues search

    News Theo Hayez’s father and other family members arrived overnight