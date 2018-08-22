Protesting domestic violence with art

Ocean Shores artist Dave Hickson will exhibit his 52 Women at the upcoming SWELL Sculpture Festival next month.

Ocean Shores artist Dave Hickson will exhibit his 52 Women at the upcoming SWELL Sculpture Festival next month. CONTRIBUTED

REPRESENTING the women who die each week at the hands of her partner, an Ocean Shores artist will exhibit his powerful sculpture at the upcoming Swell Sculpture Festival.

Dave Hickson's 52 sculptures embody the 52 women who are killed every year in Australia by their current or former partner - representing the devastating figure of one death every week. Totalling a combined weight of 104kg, 52 Women was formed using 52 ceramic pieces standing side-by-side in unity.

After witnessing the toll that domestic violence took on a close family member, Mr Hickson was shocked at how challenging it is for vulnerable women to deal with domestic violence while remaining safe and secure.

"When it was happening to someone very close to me, I looked into it more and it's just an unbelievable situation that so many people are killed from it every year in Australia,” Mr Hickson said.

"I just wanted to show all those people in one place, to get a sense of how many people that is.

"It's not so much about raising awareness around it happening, more the volume of it.

"It's also about bringing to light how there needs to be more education of men, to help them grow into being able to deal with their emotions and themselves in a more positive way.”

52 Women is Mr Hickson's response to the domestic violence epidemic currently facing Australia.

"The statistics this year are already around 40-something female deaths in Australia and it's only August,” he said.

"Of course there are men who are getting abused, but because it's primarily men doing the offending, it's also important to try and bring education into our schools to educate males at a young age to deal with life and women without violence.”

He said 38 of the 52 sculptures were ready to go and the remaining 13 had been created, they just need their finishing touches for next month's Swell Sculpture Festival.

"I'm thrilled to be part of this festival again,” he said.

"It will be a great moment to see all 52 Women standing proudly together on Currumbin Beach during SWELL, and their silence giving women a voice.

"It's a really well organised festival and so much inspiring sculptures on display, some with really important messages.”

Transforming the Gold Coast's Currumbin Beach into a breathtaking 1km outdoor gallery, the 16th SWELL Sculpture Festival is Queensland largest outdoor sculpture exhibition. The festival is set to inspire, amuse and capture the hearts and minds of the more than 275,000 visitors who visit the free, family-friendly exhibition each year.

The 10-day exhibition will showcase the works of local, national and international artists as they captivate audiences with their thought-provoking messages, tactile creation, intricate detail and often enormity, as they create striking silhouettes along the shoreline.

Held on Pacific Pde, Currumbin Beach Gold Coast from Gold Coast from Friday, September 14 to Sunday, September 23. For more head to www.swellsculpture.com.au