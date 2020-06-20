Menu
Dozens of protesters have gathered outside the Brisbane’s Correctional Centre, demanding indigenous inmates be freed and better living conditions provided.
Crime

Protesters rally outside prison

by Hayden Johnson
20th Jun 2020 12:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BLACK Lives Matter protesters have descended on the Brisbane Correctional Centre at Wacol demanding indigenous inmates be freed and better living conditions provided.

About 60 protesters met at Wacol Station this morning before driving 500 metres to the boundary of the nearby prison.

Dozens of Black Lives Matters protesters have gathered outside a Brisbane prison. Picture: Hayden Johnson
Queensland Police officers are flanking the protesters, outside the prison who are chanting "stop black deaths in custody".

"We're here for you my brothers, stay strong," the protesters are shouting.

"No racist police."

Banging inside the correctional centre suggests the prisoners can hear the chant.

More to come.

