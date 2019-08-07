Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adani says two protesters have locked-on to equipment on the Carmichael mine site. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian
Adani says two protesters have locked-on to equipment on the Carmichael mine site. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian
Environment

Protesters ‘locked to equipment’ at Adani mine

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron, Madura McCormack, State Political Reporter, The Courier-Mail
7th Aug 2019 1:48 PM | Updated: 2:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

ANTI-Adani activists are reportedly staging a protest at the Carmichael mine site this morning, with at least two people suspended from 9m poles.

Frontline Action on Coal activists said they were "immobilising 17 machines and stopping tree clearing" by Adani at the site.

It comes after climate change activists protested for hours in Brisbane's CBD yesterday, causing commuter chaos that led to more than 70 arrests.

"With work begun and 450 hectares of habitat due to be cleared, we are calling on everyone to come up to the frontline as soon as possible and stand between Adani and climate disaster," the group posted.

"We can stop this mine, but we need your help!"

Police are on their way to Adani's Carmichael coal mine following reports two protesters have locked themselves onto equipment.

"Adani can confirm that two protesters have locked-on to equipment on the Carmichael mine site this morning," an Adani spokeswoman said.

"The Queensland Police Service has been notified and have sent a response team to site."

Construction began on the Carmichael site after the State Government approved its groundwater management plan in June.

"This morning our Queensland contractors have been unable to continue legal and approved work on our Carmichael mine site because two people have decided that their opinion matters more than the law and the right of Queenslanders to make a living," the Adani spokeswoman said.

"After more than eight years of working on our project we have repeatedly demonstrated that we will not be intimidated or deterred from delivering on our promises to Queenslanders and we continue to get on with the construction of the Carmichael Project."

The Queensland Police Service confirmed officers were on their way to the protest action and that a team was being sent from Bowen.

The drive from Bowen to the Adani mine site is at least 6.5 hours.

More Stories

adani editors picks

Top Stories

    Three-hour rescue operation to save cow stuck in mud

    premium_icon Three-hour rescue operation to save cow stuck in mud

    Offbeat THE Casino Rescue Squad said the cow fell down a 20m embankment and got stuck in a metre of mud in the river.

    Banned driver caught in unregistered car, fails drug test

    premium_icon Banned driver caught in unregistered car, fails drug test

    Crime Casino man was disqualified from driving until 2029

    Ballina man's painful memories of life under Nazis

    premium_icon Ballina man's painful memories of life under Nazis

    News Kurt Schrofler was a young boy in Austria during WW2

    How many people will be coming to Falls Byron Bay?

    premium_icon How many people will be coming to Falls Byron Bay?

    Music Tickets go for sale next week, but how many will they be?

    • 7th Aug 2019 2:00 PM