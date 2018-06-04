Protesters chain themselves to fig tree

Sherrie Yeomans, of Lennox Head, has chained herself to a 200-year-old fig tree on Castle Dr, which the council plans to chop.

DESPITE Ballina Shire Council plans to cut down the estimated 200-year-old fig tree in Lennox Head, residents are doing all they can to stop it from happening.

One resident has been chained to the tree for almost 24 hours, and said she was not going anywhere until council confirms the tree will remain untouched.

Ballina Shire Council has decided to chop down the tree down based on arborist and engineer reports the tree was causing damage to a neighbouring property.

After significant consideration, councillors resolved to remove the tree in November last year and works were scheduled to commence on April 30, but was averted shortly before when Ballina mayor David Wright said he had been presented with fresh information.

Lennox Head resident, Sherrie Yeomans arrived at the tree at 10am yesterday to chain herself to it, and she said she's not going anywhere.

"We will continue to stay here until we know the fig is safe,” Ms Yeomans said.

She said 60-70 people were at the tree "on and off” throughout yesterday, "sharing their love of the tree and of their willingness to also chain on to the tree”.

"I'm not the only one.

"We've had (at least) 1650 odd signatures online to protect the castle drive fig.

"I'm not doing this alone, I've got a whole community behind me backing to save this Castle Drive fig.”