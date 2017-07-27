21°
ROLLING: First Nimbin 'Lane Boy' sentenced to 12 months jail

Hamish Broome
| 27th Jul 2017 10:01 AM
Protest outside Lismore Courthouse as 31 people set to face trial over drug charges.
UPDATE 10.20am: A COLLECTIVE gasp has sounded from supporters of one of the Nimbin 'Lane Boys' was sentenced to 12 months jail for supplying a prohibited drug and breaching bonds for prior convictions.

The court heard James Brown, 32, had prior convictions for drug driving and goods in custody and the Magistrate said the bonds were "clearly not a sufficient deterrent for you" as he asked Brown to step into the dock.

"He's going to jail," a supporter muttered.

As Brown stood there awaiting sentence, he blew a kiss to his supporters.

He was sentenced to three months jail for breaching the goods in custody bond, and 12 months jail with an eight month non-parole period for taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug.

His sentences are to be served cumulatively, making him eligible for release on March 26, 2018.

A friend had to be escorted from the gallery after shouting "bullsh*t" after the sentence was imposed.

THURSDAY 10am: A GIANT inflatable 'joint' has been placed outside the Lismore Courthouse by cannabis campaigners ahead of the sentencing of the Nimbin 'Lane Boys' this morning.

A total of 31 men are to be sentenced today in the Lismore Local Court for various drugs charges including taking part in the supply of prohibited drugs and dealing in the proceeds of crime.

An entire courtroom has been reserved for the occasion, with a large crowd of supporters and solicitors in the waiting room outside.

northern rivers crime

