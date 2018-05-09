Protest of 'second-rate NBN' urged

BALLINA'S deputy mayor is calling on residents to speak out about NBN Co's plans to deliver "second-class technology” to residents.

Cr Keith Williams said he had been contacted by residents in East Ballina, Skennars Head and Lennox Head to say they would be getting "inferior" fibre-to-the-node NBN connections.

"We know that fibre-to-the-node places more reliance on the copper network, limits potential speeds and is more expensive to upgrade," Cr Williams said. "This places a real limit on the economic potential of the area, not just now, but potentially for years to come. It makes no sense whatsoever when you consider that all these areas are close to the coast and more exposed to the effects of salt water.

"This is precisely the areas where you want less reliance on copper.

"From my inquiries to date it seems there is no formal mechanism to seek a review of the NBN Co roll-out plans.

"The only way these things change is by community pressure and adverse publicity.

"I'm asking everyone in the area to go to the NBN website, check what the roll-out plans are for your house and if it says fibre-to-the-node, let NBN Co know that it just isn't good enough."