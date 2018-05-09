Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BALLINA'S deputy mayor is calling on residents to speak out about NBN Co's plans to deliver
BALLINA'S deputy mayor is calling on residents to speak out about NBN Co's plans to deliver "second-class technology” to residents. ADAM HOLLINGWORTH/HIRED GUN
Technology

Protest of 'second-rate NBN' urged

9th May 2018 12:00 PM

BALLINA'S deputy mayor is calling on residents to speak out about NBN Co's plans to deliver "second-class technology" to residents.

Cr Keith Williams said he had been contacted by residents in East Ballina, Skennars Head and Lennox Head to say they would be getting "inferior" fibre-to-the-node NBN connections.

"We know that fibre-to-the-node places more reliance on the copper network, limits potential speeds and is more expensive to upgrade," Cr Williams said. "This places a real limit on the economic potential of the area, not just now, but potentially for years to come. It makes no sense whatsoever when you consider that all these areas are close to the coast and more exposed to the effects of salt water.

"This is precisely the areas where you want less reliance on copper.

"From my inquiries to date it seems there is no formal mechanism to seek a review of the NBN Co roll-out plans.

"The only way these things change is by community pressure and adverse publicity.

"I'm asking everyone in the area to go to the NBN website, check what the roll-out plans are for your house and if it says fibre-to-the-node, let NBN Co know that it just isn't good enough."

ballina council fibre to the node nbn northern rivers council
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man accused of raping his sister to face trial

    premium_icon Man accused of raping his sister to face trial

    Crime THE 66-year-old has been charged with rape, incest and assault over allegations that he repeatedly raped his sister in Lismore, Evans Head and Rous Mill.

    • 9th May 2018 12:00 PM
    'F... off I'm not stopping': Man at fatal crash scene

    'F... off I'm not stopping': Man at fatal crash scene

    News 80-year-old Mid North Coast man drove through a roadblock

    'It's the largest development Lismore will ever see'

    premium_icon 'It's the largest development Lismore will ever see'

    Property Developer tells council they can't afford a 12-month delay

    65 rare baby turtles saved from sad fate

    65 rare baby turtles saved from sad fate

    Environment It was touch and go for the hatchlings for a while

    Local Partners