Protest held at site of $45 million housing development

A protest was held at the site of the North Lismore Plateau development.

A protest was held at the site of the North Lismore Plateau development. Alison Paterson

MORE than 50 people gathered today to protest the construction of a $45 million housing project at North Lismore.

At the proposed site of the North Lismore Plateau development, a sacred fire was lit and everyone was invited to join in the peaceful protest.

"Heal the world,” said elder Uncle Daniel as he handed out symbolic gum leaves as the fire was lit to honour the Rainbow Serpent.

Meanwhile, protesters adorned a large piece of earthmoving equipment with an Aboriginal flag and signs bearing slogans to dispute the development.

Protesters at the North Lismore Plateau. Alison Paterson

In January, The Northern Star reported that the long-awaited $45 million North Lismore Plateau development was facing another setback, after opponents issued summons to the developer, the planning authority and Lismore City Council.

The Winten Property Group's development was conditionally approved by the Joint Regional Planning Panel in October 2018.

It would include 433 residential lots.

Plans to develop the plateau for housing go back more than 20 years.

More about today's protest to come.