PROTEST: Ban companies 'in bed' with Adani

A CAMPAIGN to ban any company "in bed" with Adani from doing business in the region launched yesterday outside Lismore City Council.

Spokesman from Galilee Blockade Ben Pennings orchestrated the gathering with many locals and strong protesters in attendance.

He said the aim was to get the council's attention so they could engage them to stop the Downer Group completing the region's road works.

"We think council should be choosing a better operator because extreme weather affects our roads, flooding and droughts affect our roads, we need to have someone fixing our roads that is not in bed with Adani, that's not making climate change worse and who is an ethical company," Mr Pennings said.

One protester Nanette Nicholson has six grandchildren and said she wanted to make sure they don't suffer from the consequences of the Adani Group and other supporting companies.

"I will go to every legal thing we can do in this area and I will also go to other places as well, because Downer is a very big company with tentacles all over the place," Ms Nicholson said.

"We will make sure they know at every single point where they turn up that we will be watching them and we will be blocking them."

University Student Daniel Reid said he cannot fathom why Local, State and Federal governments would go ahead with these companies linked with Adani.

"We are heading towards a disaster and Adani is such a terrible idea in this time," Mr Reid said.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said while he understood these concerns, he believes the council should go ahead with a construction company with experience, like the Downer Group.

"I certainly understand their stance against Adani, I certainly don't support Adani, I don't believe the mine will ever happen, I don't believe it is financially viable," Cr Smith said.

"But to take apart every company that has ever been involved with Adani, I think is a bit silly.

"Downer is a big construction firm, who do they expect to build our roads? A local guy with a truck and a shovel? It doesn't work that way.

"I appreciate their concerns, but really if we want someone to work in that space, it is going to be a big corporation with the experience to do the job."