Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sharman Parsons sells bunya nut soup and damper at the Stroll and Swing during Jumpers and Jazz 2019.
Sharman Parsons sells bunya nut soup and damper at the Stroll and Swing during Jumpers and Jazz 2019. Elyse Wurm
Food & Entertainment

Protein-rich native food put back on the menu

Elyse Wurm
by
27th Jul 2019 7:34 PM | Updated: 28th Jul 2019 1:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NATIVE food laden with nutrients that used to grow in abundance across the southern part of our state has long been diminished, but Sharman Parsons is serving up modern dishes to help revive its use.

Ms Parsons says the bunya nut is a well-known native indigenous food that used to prompt a ceremonial trek among her ancestors.

Some would travel from as far as South Australia to join the journey.

"Every two or three years they used to go to the Bunya (Mountains) to feast," she said.

"It's a really ceremonial food. They used to walk along the Murray River and up to the Condamine to feast on bunya nuts."

Rather than a long trek to seek out the bunya nuts, Ms Parsons made the food accessible to hundreds at the Celebration of Local Flavours event today.

Serving up bunya nut soup, bunya crepes, bunya marble cakes and more, Ms Parsons said it felt good to share a part of her heritage with others whilst also supporting their health.

Those who used to embark on the trek for the bunya nuts would return with glowing skin, she said.

"Bunya are rich in protein and they have anti-bacterial properties, it's like a legume," Ms Parsons said.

"I love giving bunya to everybody because it's rich in nutrients and it's connected to my ancestors."

Ms Parsons said south-east Queensland used to be covered in bunya trees, but now most of them had been lost through deforestation.

At her home in Maryvale, there are still about 10 trees left, one of which is about 80 years old and a couple of others are about 30 years old.

The bunya nuts for the food she served at the Celebration of Local Flavours, as part of Jumpers and Jazz today, were harvested from her very own trees.

Ms Parsons considered herself lucky to have access to such old trees, as she said bunya nuts could not be harvested from trees until they were about 30 years old.

She said she would love to see the bunya trees returned to the land and she will continue serving the food as a way to connect to her indigenous culture.

"It strengthens me and what I do as an indigenous person," she said.

"It's part of my ideology that if you look after the land, the land looks after you and bunya teaches you that."

More Stories

bunya nut celebration of local flavours indigenous food jumpers and jazz 2019 jumpers and jazz in july 2019 native food sharman parsons
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    WEED RAID: Cops stop hydro cannabis cultivation

    premium_icon WEED RAID: Cops stop hydro cannabis cultivation

    News POLICE have seized 16 cannabis plants of varying sizes as part of a raid this morning.

    How to deal with burnout, according to a health expert

    premium_icon How to deal with burnout, according to a health expert

    Health Burnout is an "occupational phenomenon" according to the WHO

    Village honours its indigenous culture

    premium_icon Village honours its indigenous culture

    News Aboriginal language incorporated onto town and village signs.

    Trans woman happy to be part of Masters Games

    premium_icon Trans woman happy to be part of Masters Games

    Sport Organisers "wholeheartedly welcome Roxy'