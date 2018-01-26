Protector of women, children, animals named citizen of year

Anna Ludvik wins the Citizen of the Year award at the Australia Day Celebrations at Lismore CIty Hall for her work with Lucy's Project which aims to help animals in homes where there is domestic violence.

Australia Day celebrations Lismore: AROUND 250 people gathered at Lismore City Hall to celebrate Australia Day and to recognise citizens old and new.

"It's nice to be in a situation on a day like this where we come together on Australia Day to be with each other, there's just not enough opportunities in our daily lives to mix with different people of ages and cultures and different thoughts and beliefs," Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said.

"There is a discussion about what [Australia Day] means, about what it should become and like all things political, it gets tough.

"We are all different, we all have opinions, we all want, feel and need love.

"I'd like to encourage our new citizens to 'love like you're not scared' when you are here in Lismore, embrace the person beside you.

"There will be a discussion going forward, there will be 'change the date' discussions - change is inevitable but the one thing we shouldn't change is our commitment to each other."

Lismore welcomed seven new Australian citizens in the annual Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony, and named Anna Ludvik Lismore's 2018 Citizen of the Year.

Ms Ludvik is the founder of an organisation dedicated to the protection of women, children and companion animals at risk of domestic violence.

She was among eight individuals and groups to be recognised at the Australia Day Awards ceremony.

"It's a massive surprise, completely unexpected because ours is not a cause that tends to get recognition or the top award," Ms Ludvik said.

"It often feels like we are slaving away without being known, so to realise people are hearing the story of what we do and they value that and to know they recognise that helps me have the confidence to grow the awareness and help to save more lives.

"I hope this can accelerate awareness of Lucy's Project."

Ms Ludvik established Lucy's Project in 2013 after the stillbirth of her daughter Lucy.

She had seen the need to connect the many organisations across Australia working in isolation on the issue of companion animals and domestic violence, and created the country's first peak organisation, in her own time from her home in Lismore, which is now internationally recognised with chapters in most states of Australia.

Lucy's Project gives organisations as diverse as animal shelters, police, women's refuges, government organisations, peak domestic violence services and more, a space to discuss issues, tackle problems and work collaboratively.

Cr Smith said Ms Ludvik's "compassion for people and animals affected by domestic violence is evident in the personal sacrifices she has made to make Lucy's Project a reality".

"In her nomination she was praised for the time and energy she has given to this cause despite being a single working mother," he said.

"Her nomination also highlighted that while Lucy's Project is not a well-known cause, and does not attract the attention or funds of the bigger charities, it has caused significant change in the domestic violence sector.

"Anna does this work because of a deep compassion for animals and people, and not for any kind of recognition."

Other 2018 Australia Day Award winners are:

Young Citizen of the Year - Benjamin James Auckram

Aboriginal Citizen of the Year - Ayden Miners

Services in Community (Individual) - Michael Berry

Services in Community (Group) - Lismore Girl Guides (Jacki Scutt) and the 1st Lismore Scout Group

Sportsperson (Junior) - James Durheim

Sports (Team/Group/Organisation) - Dunoon United Football Club