At Wyan cemetetery near Rappville, BlazeAid volunteers John and Sue Cook and Gary Cairns work with Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow to replace the cemetery fencing burnt in the fire.
Protecting Wyan Cemetery with new fence after the fires

Susanna Freymark
15th Nov 2019 11:56 AM
WHEN an emotional resident approached the mayor about cattle roaming over graves at Wyan Cemetery near Rappville since the October 8 fire, he knew something had to be done.

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow said she was "very upset” because her son was buried at the cemetery.

"The cattle see the green plastic flowers and pull them out,” Cr Mustow said.

More than 350 metres of barbed wire fencing with 100 steel stakes were erected by the mayor and BlazeAid volunteers from Queensland.

BlazeAid provided the free labour and Cr Mustow had a timely meeting with Father Peter Boughey and Lismore Catholic Diocese Bishop Gregory Homeming who wanted to help the fire recovery.

When Cr Mustow told them about the state of the Wyan and District Cemetery, the diocese agreed to pay for the rolls of barbed wire and stakes.

At completion of the fencing, on yet another day when the Rappville skies were blurred by smoke haze, Cr Mustow said the cemetery was the first community infrastructure project to be completed.

