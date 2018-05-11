Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Thomas George MP announced Kyogle is set to benefit from a $82,200 grant to support the community to protect local heritage assets. photographed with Kyogle & District Historical Society's Doug Campbell, Tom Fitzgerald, Elaine McLean, and Pam Campbell.
Thomas George MP announced Kyogle is set to benefit from a $82,200 grant to support the community to protect local heritage assets. photographed with Kyogle & District Historical Society's Doug Campbell, Tom Fitzgerald, Elaine McLean, and Pam Campbell. Kris Wall
News

Protecting local heritage with $100,000 boost

Samantha Poate
by
11th May 2018 12:00 PM

KYOGLE History Museum just received a $82,000 boost from the NSW State Government's Heritage Near Me Local Strategic Project funding.

Lismore MP Thomas George said the grant was designed to support the community to protect local heritage assets.

"This project will see the society work with a museum specialist to review collections, develop interpretation and display opening and archiving solution as it moves into its new museum," Mr George said.

"Heritage is an important foundation of our local community.

"Items, places and stories tell us where we have come from and how communities have grown and changed.

"Helping communities to conserve and share their local heritage is a key feature of the Heritage Near Me Local Heritage Strategic Projects funding stream."

The members of the Kyogle and District Historical Society expressed sincere thanks to the NSW Government for the grant.

As the building in Bloore Street, nears completion, members look forward to welcoming the services of a Professional Museum Specialist to assist in the transition and internal lay-out of the new premises.

"The society wishes to thank Mr George for his continued support of this project," Project Chair and Society Treasurer, Tom Fitzgerald said.

More information on the Heritage Near Me program, which offers a range of grant programs to assist local communities, owners and managers of heritage items, was available at www.environment.nsw.gov.au/heritage-near-me.

heritage near me local strategic project kyogle kyogle historical museum thomas george
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    $27,000 tractor 'broke in half the first time I used it'

    $27,000 tractor 'broke in half the first time I used it'

    News "THE engine runs great. Pity it won't turn the wheels anymore."

    'Come clean': Nuclear debate stirs as Labor demands answers

    premium_icon 'Come clean': Nuclear debate stirs as Labor demands answers

    Politics The heated debate on nuclear energy in NSW continues

    'Bring back Norco': Health workers angry after milk change

    'Bring back Norco': Health workers angry after milk change

    News Health union says NSW Government is sourcing milk from Queensland

    47 photos from Lismore school's colour run

    premium_icon 47 photos from Lismore school's colour run

    News Amazing event helped to raise money for motor neurone disease

    Local Partners