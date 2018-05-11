Protecting local heritage with $100,000 boost

Thomas George MP announced Kyogle is set to benefit from a $82,200 grant to support the community to protect local heritage assets. photographed with Kyogle & District Historical Society's Doug Campbell, Tom Fitzgerald, Elaine McLean, and Pam Campbell.

Thomas George MP announced Kyogle is set to benefit from a $82,200 grant to support the community to protect local heritage assets. photographed with Kyogle & District Historical Society's Doug Campbell, Tom Fitzgerald, Elaine McLean, and Pam Campbell. Kris Wall

KYOGLE History Museum just received a $82,000 boost from the NSW State Government's Heritage Near Me Local Strategic Project funding.

Lismore MP Thomas George said the grant was designed to support the community to protect local heritage assets.

"This project will see the society work with a museum specialist to review collections, develop interpretation and display opening and archiving solution as it moves into its new museum," Mr George said.

"Heritage is an important foundation of our local community.

"Items, places and stories tell us where we have come from and how communities have grown and changed.

"Helping communities to conserve and share their local heritage is a key feature of the Heritage Near Me Local Heritage Strategic Projects funding stream."

The members of the Kyogle and District Historical Society expressed sincere thanks to the NSW Government for the grant.

As the building in Bloore Street, nears completion, members look forward to welcoming the services of a Professional Museum Specialist to assist in the transition and internal lay-out of the new premises.

"The society wishes to thank Mr George for his continued support of this project," Project Chair and Society Treasurer, Tom Fitzgerald said.

More information on the Heritage Near Me program, which offers a range of grant programs to assist local communities, owners and managers of heritage items, was available at www.environment.nsw.gov.au/heritage-near-me.