Flow-Hive co-inventors Stuart Anderson and Cedar Anderson with an updated version of their multi award-winning hive.
News

Protect farmers by protecting bees

Marc Stapelberg
21st Jun 2020 12:00 AM
THE co-inventor of Flow Hive has signalled more needs to be done to protect the environment on World Environment Day.

“The foods we eat, the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the climate that makes our planet habitable all come from nature.

“But the exciting thing is that there are so many tiny actions all of us can do to play a part in protecting bees and all the little pollinators that give us life,” said Cedar Anderson, co-inventor of the Flow Hive.

“Protecting bees is not just the job of beekeepers -- we all have a role, and it can start in our own backyards.”

“I want everyone to realise how interconnected we humans and animals are,” he continued.

“Over the past 15 years, global bee populations have been declining rapidly, largely due to climate change, pollution and pesticides.

“This worrying trend continues today despite the fact that bees are responsible for pollinating 30 percent of the world’s food crops and 90 percent of the world’s plants.

“Without bees, human life as we know it wouldn’t be sustainable.”

Flow, the company behind the Flow Hive, has highlighted that the recent disruptions in our food chain of favourites like avocados and coffee are indicative of the dangers to pollinators.

“Without pollinators, we’d have to say goodbye to almonds, many vegetables, fruit and even beef supplies would be affected since cattle rely on pollinated plants for food.

“We simply cannot pretend it is business as usual in the face of an existential threat to our way of life. Flow asks that people around the world think of some of the creatures hardest hit, such as bees, by climate change, and whose demise will have particularly dire consequences on all life on this planet,” he said.

Lismore Northern Star

