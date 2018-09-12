Proserpine mill cracks million tonnes

WET weather and factory stops affected the crushing at Wilmar's mills last week, but the magic one million tonnes milestone was hit at Proserpine Mill on Wednesday.

PROSERPINE MILL

Week 12, ending 8 September, 2018

Cane crushed: 93,239 this week, 1,050,056 season to date

Average bin weight: 9.66 this week, 9.50 season to date

CCS: 15.30 this week, 14.49 season to date

Cane variety performance for region:

Q183: 28.26%, 15.34 CCS

Q242: 3.00%, 15.23 CCS

Q240: 26.46%, 15.38 CCS

Q249: 2.53%, 14.77 CCS

Q208: 20.09%, 15.62 CCS

KQ228: 1.76%, 15.87 CCS

Q232: 8.66%, 14.44 CCS

Q138: 1.68%, 14.62 CCS

Proserpine Mill passed the one million tonnes milestone on Wednesday and ended the week at the 63 per cent mark.

The mill's weekly throughput was 93,239 tonnes, which was slightly below budget.

This was due to a reduction in crush rate while the No. 3 mud filter was taken out of service for major repairs.

Average weekly CCS fell slightly by 0.16 of a unit on the previous week, most likely as a result of the rain showers across the district. The season-to-date CCS is now 14.49 units.

The highest CCS sample was 17.26 from a rake of plant Q240 in the Waterson Productivity District.

A stop is planned for mill roller arcing this Wednesday (September 12).

PLANE CREEK MILL

Week 13, ending 8 September, 2018

Cane crushed: 52,617 this week, 698,902 season to date

Average bin weight: 4.10 this week, 4.02 season to date

CCS: 15.40 this week, 14.21 season to date

Cane variety performance for region

Q208: 31.5%, 15.33 CCS

Q138: 2.7%, 14.79 CCS

Q183: 29.0%, 15.58 CCS

Q232: 2.5%, 14.93 CCS

Q240: 16.6%, 15.44 CCS

Q252: 1.1%, 15.72 CCS

Q242: 5.3%, 15.58 CCS

Q247: 0.8%, 15.47 CCS

Q238: 3.9%, 15.21 CCS

Q200: 0.7%, 15.46 CCS

KQ228: 3.6%, 15.21 CCS

Q226: 0.5%, 15.15 CCS

Plane Creek Mill crushed just over 52,600 tonnes for the week.

Throughput was impacted mainly by a wet weather stop on Wednesday.

Rainfall totals varied across the district, ranging from very little to more than 100mm.

The only significant factory stop was earlier in the week when repairs had to be made to the cane carrier.

Crews also took the opportunity to do an evaporator clean.

The average weekly CCS increased slightly on the previous week. CCS for the week was 15.40 which was on budget.

The highest CCS for the week was 17.20 from a rake of third ratoon Q208 from the Dawlish productivity district and also a rake of third ratoon Q183 from the Main Line productivity district.