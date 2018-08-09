Prosecutors 'sorry' for delays in bikie murder case

Ace Hall died after being allegedly left outside Tweed Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

CROWN prosecutors have been forced to humbly apologise to a magistrate after failing to meet a deadline for legal submissions in a murder case.

Kingscliff man Philip Becker, 34, is behind bars on remand over the alleged shooting murder of Tweed Heads bikie associate Ace Hall in June last year.

Mr Hall, previously described in court by Mr Becker's solicitor as an "infamous standover man", was allegedly shot in the stomach on the afternoon of June 24 and later dumped outside Tweed Heads Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery but subsequently died from his wounds.

NSW homicide detectives charged Mr Becker with murder three days later, after he was extradited from Queensland.

Mr Becker's girlfriend Emma Lesley Thorley, 27, has also been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and will appear in Lismore District Court later this month.

Meanwhile, prosecutors and the defence are still haggling over which witnesses in the case should be included give evidence at Mr Becker's committal hearing.

The matter came up for mention in Lismore Local Court this week where DPP prosecutor Alanna Coxon made a "genuine and sincere apology to the court" for the agency's failure to file submissions on time.

The DPP was supposed to respond three weeks ago to the defence's application for certain witnesses to be called in the committal hearing, but hadn't done so.

Ms Coxon requested an adjournment for the DPP to get its act together.

"I'm also instructed there are ongoing negotiations or some progress in terms of negotiations in respect to the substantive [murder] charge," Ms Coxon said.

Mr Becker's solicitor Cameron Bell said he had been made "fully aware" of the delays.

Magistrate David Heilpern ordered the DPP to file its submissions by August 24 and adjourned the matter to September 4 for an update on negotiations.

A hearing was also scheduled for October 5 to settle the question of which witnesses should be called at Mr Becker's committal.