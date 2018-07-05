Prosecutors back down on Richmond River drowning case

Police divers search the river near the Woodburn Memorial Hall for a missing man.

PROSECUTORS won't pursue more serious charges against a man accused of assaulting his drunk friend on the banks of the Richmond River, moments before the friend rolled into the water and drowned.

Luke James Mote, 43, will also fight the police charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm levelled against him in the wake of the tragic June 12 incident at Woodburn, in which homeless man Robert Doyle lost his life.

Mote faced Lismore Local Court on Tuesday, where his solicitor Rachel Thomas entered a not guilty plea to the assault charge.

Wearing a charcoal hoodie and matching tracksuit pants and trainers, Mote was supported by two loved ones in the public gallery.

He has been granted bail since his last court appearance, despite being initially refused bail by a magistrate on June 13.

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik told the court he had asked the matter to be adjourned on the last occasion for referral to the DPP in case more serious charges were filed.

However, he said there was "no election by the Director" in relation to the matter.

The court has previously heard that Mote and Mr Doyle, 45, were sleeping rough behind the Woodburn Community Hall on June 12.

Mote allegedly told police he had prodded his sleeping and intoxicated friend with his foot twice and attempted to move him away from the river with a "monkey grip" when the men both rolled into the water.

Mr Doyle never resurfaced, and his body was found by police divers on the morning of June 14.

After Mr Doyle fell in, Mote rushed to a nearby service station to raise the alarm saying his friend had fallen into the river without his involvement.

But he allegedly later admitted to police that he had tried to move Doyle away from the river edge by kicking him twice to wake him up and then gripping his hands.

He was subsequently charged with assault prior to Mr Doyle's body being located.

Police have since conducted detailed forensic analysis of the evidence and there was no suggestion in court on Tuesday of any evidence that contradicted Mote's story.

Sgt Gradisnik also did not object to the lifting of all conditions on Mote's bail status, making it unconditional.

Magistrate Annette Sinclair ordered the brief of evidence be served on July 31 and adjourned the matter until August 10.