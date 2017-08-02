21°
News

Prosecutor says Triple Zero call came too late

Clair Morton
| 2nd Aug 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 5:37 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A TRIPLE Zero phone call made by manslaughter and rape accused Adrian Attwater has been described in court as "too little too late" and a "panicked response" to the death of Clarence Valley woman Lynette Daley.

"In short, she was bleeding to death," Crown prosecutor Philip Strickland SC told the court during his opening address yesterday.

"She was too intoxicated to do anything about it and Mr Attwater, who caused those injuries, did not do anything about it in a timely matter to help her."

Mr Attwater, described as Ms Daley's on-and-off-again boyfriend, is one of two men charged over the 33-year-old woman's death, which was caused by injuries sustained in a sexual act in the back of a Troop Carrier on Australia Day in 2011.

His friend Paul Maris is facing charges of accessory to manslaughter after the fact and sexual intercourse without consent.

Both Attwater and Maris cut very different figures yesterday from their appearances on the day of Ms Daley's death, as they sat side-by-side in the dock of the Coffs Harbour court room; Attwater sported a bald head while Maris looked visibly older and was wearing reading glasses.

Adrian Attwater arrives at the Supreme Court in Coffs Harbour, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. A trial of Paul Eric Maris and Adrian Richard Attwater continues, accused of manslaughter and sexual assault of Lynette Daley during a camping trip at Ten Mile Beach near Iluka in 2011. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING
Adrian Attwater arrives at the Supreme Court in Coffs Harbour, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. A trial of Paul Eric Maris and Adrian Richard Attwater continues, accused of manslaughter and sexual assault of Lynette Daley during a camping trip at Ten Mile Beach near Iluka in 2011. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING DAVE HUNT

They did not flinch as Mr Strickland showed the jury photos of the crime scene, including blood on an esky, blood in the back of the Troop Carrier where the fateful sexual acts took place, and the indication of blood on the front passenger seat of the vehicle, as well as photos of her body on the beach, close to where Mr Attwater said they had stripped off and gone for a swim shortly before she allegedly collapsed and died on the morning of January 27, 2011.

Mr Strickland said that due to significant blood loss, Mr Attwater must have known before she collapsed that she had suffered a serious injury. He said it would be argued that Ms Daley had not walked to the water on her own, but that Mr Attwater had carried or dragged her.

Addressing the jury, the Crown prosecutor said many aspects of Mr Attwater's accounts to police were lies, including an assertion that after the sex acts, Ms Daley was talking, drinking, laughing and listening to music with him and Mr Maris.

Photos
View Gallery

In the first police interview on the morning of Ms Daley's death, Mr Attwater said she was asleep for hours on the mattress in the back of the Troop Carrier that night.

"Mr Attwater's failure to take the steps to preserve Ms Daley's life fell so far short of standard of care a reasonable person would realise that it deserves criminal punishment," Mr Strickland said.

"If Ms Daley had received timely medical attention she would have survived."

Of the charges against Mr Maris, Mr Strickland said the accessory charge related to Mr Maris's burning of a blood soak mattress and at least one article of Ms Daley's clothing, which it will be argued was done with the intent to hinder the discovery of evidence of "Mr Attwater's crime".

In a video recording played of an interview on March 3, 2011, Mr Maris said Ms Daley hadn't said or done anything to indicate consent to sexual acts committed on her by both men, other than moaning "with pleasure".

Mr Maris said he later noticed there was "blood everywhere"; on her leg as well as mattress, sheet, esky but said he thought she was bleeding from her period.

Mr Strickland said Mr Maris later used diesel from his car to light a fire on the beach, and after burning the mattress and clothing, then made attempts to conceal the fire by putting sand on it and driving over it.

"He burnt it because he knew Lynette was dead or dying as a result of the fisting and he wanted to conceal that crime and the blood on the mattress and the bra was evidence of that crime," Mr Strickland said.

Lynette Daley Court case held in Coffs Harbour court, one o f the defendants Paul Maris with his legal representative..01 AUG 2017
Lynette Daley Court case held in Coffs Harbour court, one o f the defendants Paul Maris with his legal representative..01 AUG 2017 Trevor Veale

Suspect 'didn't know of injury'

THE defence team for Adrian Attwater has denied Lynette Daley's on-off partner had any knowledge of the serious injuries she had sustained until she collapsed in the ocean the next morning.

In his opening address, solicitor for Mr Attwater, Nathan Steel, told the jury the defense's position was that the sexual acts which occurred between the pair on January 26, 2011, were consensual, and it wasn't until Ms Daley collapsed in the ocean he became aware she had a serious injury and needed medical attention.

"From that moment he did everything he could to save her life," Mr Steel said.

It would not be disputed that Mr Attwater's actions led to her injuries, but it would be argued he never meant to hurt her, and didn't realise what he was doing would have caused her serious injury.

"Mr Attwater says the same kind of activity had happened on previous occasions," Mr Steel said.

"He did say she'd bled a bit before but had never been injured or had to go to hospital."

On the issue of consent, Mr Steel said Mr Attwater understood she was consenting because she physically participated, because she "positioned herself when naked on hands and knees in a way which allowed sexual activity to occur".

This is expected to be in direct dispute with the Crown's case, which will argue Ms Daley was incapable of consenting, due to her level of intoxication at the time.

"You will hear evidence she was a seasoned drinker, and whether as a very regular drinker she would have developed a tolerance to alcohol," Mr Steel said.

He said at the time of the sexual act, Mr Attwater noticed Ms Daley was bleeding "a little bit" but she told him "don't worry, it's all right."

"She never said she needed help or complained in any way," he said.

It was also heard Mr Attwater had no knowledge his co-accused Paul Maris was burning a blood-soaked mattress and bra on the beach, because he was in the ocean with Ms Daley at the time.

It was in the water where Attwater said he noticed Ms Daley having a seizure, which "didn't last long but he could see from her face that she wasn't breathing".

Mr Maris's defence lawyer Alex Radojev declined to make an opening address.

Lynette Daley Court case held in Coffs Harbour court, Family members.Step Father of Lynette Daley, Gordon Davis, and her mother Thelma Davis and her sisters in background..01 AUG 2017
Lynette Daley Court case held in Coffs Harbour court, Family members.Step Father of Lynette Daley, Gordon Davis, and her mother Thelma Davis and her sisters in background..01 AUG 2017 Trevor Veale

Family takes to the stand

MEMBERS of Lynette Daley's family have offered a small glimpse into the life of Lynette Daley prior to her death.

Her stepfather Gordon Davis, 66, was the first witness called by the prosecution in the trial of the two men charged over her death, Adrian Attwater and Paul Maris.

On the witness stand, Mr Davis said he had known Ms Daley, one of five children and a twin sister to Hector Daley, since she was young.

She attended Maclean Public and Cowper Public School, then Maclean High.

Her younger sister Joanne, who took to the stand later, said the family was close growing up and often went on outings to the beach and other places.

Both Mr Davis and Joanne said Ms Daley swam in the river growing up but never liked to swim in the ocean.

"She said was scared of Loch Ness monsters and things that go in there," Joanne said.

From her late teens Ms Daley began to drink heavily, and it was acknowledged by both that she had a drinking problem at the time of her death.

Despite the fact Ms Daley's seven children lived with their grandparents, both Mr Davis and Joanne said she was a good mother who loved and cared for her children.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  coffs harbour court editors picks lynette daley

Review begins into contentious mental health practices

Review begins into contentious mental health practices

MEDICAL experts have prepared to tour the state next week as part of a review into controversial mental health practices sparked by the death of a Lismore woman

Teen arrested over armed robbery of servo

NSW police cars Coffs Harbour. 06 November 2015. Photo Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocate

19-year-old arrested and charged

Granola queen makes her mark in Shark Tank

Indi Sutton showcases her range of paleo granola on the Shark Tank.

Byron Bay business woman Indi Sutton turns weaknesses into strengths

Homeless women to benefit from period packs

PeriodPack is a small donation powered initiative, providing homeless and vulnerable women in the Northern Rivers of Australia with safe and accessible sanitary and hygiene packages.

Year 10 student running a small donation powered initiative

Local Partners

Soup you can really bank on

NOT many bank managers want to start a soup kitchen.

Batty impressed with The Casino Way

ADVOCATE FOR CHANGE: Australian domestic violence campaigner and 2015 Australian of the Year Rosie Batty. She will be a guest speaker at an event in Casino this month.

Ms Batty has become an advocate for changes to laws

Anything is possible for Consentino

DAREDEVIL PERFORMER: Cosentino will be at the Byron Bay Writer's Festival.

His love for books truly is a work of magic

Poetic justice to be served for 2017 Poetry World Cup

FUN: Ruth and randy Nielsen at the 2016 Nimbin Poetry World Cup.

The 15th Nimbin Performance Poetry World Cup is coming next month

Events that will get people talking at Byron Writers Festival

EARLY BIRDS: Byron Writers Festival operations manager Sarah Mah, Deputy Chair Adam van Kempen, Director Edwina Johnson and Marketing and Communications Manager Anika Ebner.

From rock stars to scientists

Teen actor stars in two films based on Stephen King books

ALSTONVILLE'S Nicholas Hamilton stars in The Dark Towers and It, due to release in the next six weeks.

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

Gina Riley and Jane Turner as Kath and Kim in a shot from Kath and Kimderella.

The brief ads tease that the beloved mother-daughter duo “are back”.

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Young creatives get on-set experience

EXPERIENCE: Simon Scotti, Rhys Hicks, Morgan Beresford, Byron Grieves Handley, Billi-Hunter Drury, Clementine Bourke, Emily Page, Tim Eddy and Harry O'Meara have been selected to work on the ABC drama series Deadlock, which begins filming in the region in August.

Selected to work on new ABC drama series Deadlock

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 19th...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Superb Clarkes Beach Location

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 From $690,000 to...

Unit 1 - $980,000 - $1,050,000 Unit 2 - $800,000 - $880,000 Unit 3 - $690,000 - $760,000 Unit 4 - $1,050,000 - $1,150,000 Only a 450 metre walk until you hit the...

Premium Position with Income or Development Potential

28 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 5 Contact Agent

First National are excited to present to the market Cavvanbah Beach House… the property offers unique boutique accommodation and is currently hosting a collection...

One Beautiful Acre in Mullumbimby!

35 Riverside Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate home is set on one acre in central Mullumbimby with renovated outbuildings and great income potential. The picturesque 4552m2 block is in a quiet...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,750,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $950,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Perfect Investment Or First Home

2/23 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 Contact Agent

This free-standing home represents a great opportunity to enter the Byron Bay market for investors and owner occupiers alike. Perfectly located a 10-minute bike...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $2,950,000 ...

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter