Prosecution asks for more time in fatal hit-and-run case

Jimi Knight remains in custody charged over an alleged hit-and-run fatality.

CHARGES against a man alleged to have fatally struck a woman with his car before leaving the scene are yet to be finalised.

Nimbin man Jimi Knight, also known as Jimy Knight, remains in custody over the April incident in which he allegedly killed 62-year-old Tonia Jansen and injured a 63-year-old man on Cecil St in Nimbin in April.

He's been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death and failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm over the incident.

The 31-year-old was not required to appear before Lismore Local Court when his matter was mentioned briefly on Wednesday.

The court heard the case had been listed for charge certification - a step that's required before it can proceed - but the prosecution asked for more time.

The DPP prosecutor told the court the matter was "complex” and "will require additional time to finalise the charges”

Defence solicitor Hugh van Dugteren made no application for bail and it was formally refused.

Magistrate Alexander Mijovich adjourned the matter to October 30, when Mr Knight's charges are expected to be finalised.