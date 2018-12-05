Pros tee off at Lismore

ONE TO WATCH: Mike Harwood will be one of the professional golfers at the Legends Pro-Am at Lismore Workers Golf Club today.

ONE TO WATCH: Mike Harwood will be one of the professional golfers at the Legends Pro-Am at Lismore Workers Golf Club today. Geoff Potter

LEADING golfers Brad Burns, Tim Elliott and Mike Harwood will play in the Legends Pro-Am at the Lismore Workers Golf Club today.

The trio are the highest money earners on the Ladbrokes Legends Tour this year and will be joined by 50 other professionals at Lismore.

About 180 golfers will be on the course for the second running of the event which carries $14,000 prizemoney.

It will be a curtain-raiser of sorts before the Legends head to the Byron Bay Golf Club on Friday for its three-day event which has been running for more than a decade.

Melbourne golfer Lucien Tinkler won both events last year while Harwood was runner-up at Byron Bay.

Harwood and Chris Hollingsworth were joint winners at an event at Taree last week while Burns won a round at Brisbane on Friday.

"We're riding off their (Byron Bay) coat tails a bit but it's good for golf in the region and gives the guys another tournament to play,” Lismore Golf Club professional Peter Jaeger said.

"Mike Harwood was runner-up the year Ian Baker-Finch won the British Open (1991), so we definitely have some of the well-known players.

"Ossie Moore is another one, people that play golf would know plenty about him.

"These golfers are getting a little bit older but they're still really competitive and it's a great chance to see them up-close.”

Managed by the PGA of Australia, the Ladbrokes Legends Tour is the golf circuit for professional golfers aged 50 and over.

Seventy tournaments operate throughout Australia and New Zealand, with $1.5 million in prizemoney on offer.

Lismore juniors Jack Harlen-Robertson and Harry White are playing today and will be ones to watch from the Northern Rivers amateurs.

"It can only help them playing with golfers of this calibre,” Jaeger said. "We're happy with 180. You can't get much better than that on a mid-week event.”

Other golfers from the main ranks include David Merriman, Tod Power, Terry Price and Mike Zilko.

Spectators are encouraged to attend with most of the professionals teeing off at 12.15pm.