Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A proposed expansion of part of Emmanuel Anglican College at West Ballina has been lodged with Ballina Shire Council.
A proposed expansion of part of Emmanuel Anglican College at West Ballina has been lodged with Ballina Shire Council.
News

Proposed school expansion goes on public exhibition

Liana Turner
9th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PROPOSED expansion for Emmanuel Anglican College will be considered by Ballina Shire Council.

A development application for the proposed works, worth almost $590,000, will be on public exhibition until December 17.

The DA was submitted by planning firm Newton Denny Chapelle on behalf of the school on November 25.

The proposed works include an expansion to the Horizon Drive, West Ballina school’s S-Block, which is used as an arts building.

This would make way for a home economics classroom and allow for landscaping and infrastructure servicing, according to the application.

Visit the council’s website to view the DA and have your say.

ballina shire council northern rivers developments northern rivers education northern rivers schools
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Amazing' strategy from fireys saved Alstonville homes

        premium_icon 'Amazing' strategy from fireys saved Alstonville homes

        News A SENIOR firefighter has described how Alstonville fireys used "out of the box" strategies to prevent a house fire from spreading to neighbouring properties.

        MP to speak to Minister on dying man’s redress delays

        premium_icon MP to speak to Minister on dying man’s redress delays

        News The federal member will make representations on behalf of the abuse victim whose...

        • 9th Dec 2019 10:30 AM
        WATCH AND ACT: Fires to merge in coming days

        WATCH AND ACT: Fires to merge in coming days

        News FALLING trees continue to be a hazard from firefighters working to control...

        40C+ days: Region set to swelter through heatwave

        premium_icon 40C+ days: Region set to swelter through heatwave

        News MUCH of inland NSW is set to swelter through a heatwave early this week with hot...