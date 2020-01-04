Menu
The C3 Church in Byron Bay has lodged a development application to expand at its current location.
Proposed church expansion to cater for 150 worshippers

3rd Jan 2020 11:00 PM
A BYRON BAY church has lodged a development application for a major expansion of its place of worship.

The DA for the proposed change of use and alterations for the building in Banksia Dr, Byron Bay was lodged by Greg Alderson and Associates on behalf of C3 Church Byron Bay.

Currently, the industrial building is also occupied by Byron Prestige Motors’ workshop, but if approved, the DA would enable the church to use the entire building.

According to documents lodged with the council, the existing mechanic workshop would be turned into the main church auditorium with a stage and storage areas.

The space currently being used as the church’s auditorium would become a reception area and conference room.

The kitchen and bathrooms would also be reconfigured, and new stairs would be constructed on eastern side of the mezzanine.

“The proposed expansion of the church building is to cater for future growth, and following the change of use, the place of public worship will accommodate 150 persons in the auditorium,” the report states.

“The morning Sunday service would run from approximately 9.30am to 11.30am, and night services would typically start around 7.30pm until 8.30pm.

“While the main use of the building would be on a Sunday morning, the offices will be utilised by a small number of staff (up to three) on weekdays, and other smaller meetings may occur during the week.

“Typically, this would be only up to a dozen people and between 9am and 5pm.

“The existing church has been operating for a number of years with no significant negative impacts on the surrounding locality.”

The DA for the changes to the C3 Church Byron Bay is currently on public exhibition prior to the council making a decision.

Submissions close on January 15.

For more information, or to make a submission, visit www.byron.nsw.gov.au.

