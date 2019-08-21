Proposed bypass changes to be discussed by council

The discussion will go before a council meeting this week.

Marc Stapelberg

CONCERNS about plans for changes to the Alstonville bypass are due to be discussed by Ballina Shire Council tomorrow.

Councillor Eoin Johnstone will put forward a motion calling for the Roads and Maritime Service to consult with the Alstonville community before it goes ahead with a plan to divert westbound traffic through the town through a proposed bypass on-ramp at Ellis Rd.

"The RMS has embraced the option in an attempt to improve safety at the dangerous junction of Ballina Rd and the Bruxner Hwy,” Cr Johnstone said in the motion.

"The effect of diverting traffic back into the residential and commercial areas will substantially undo the many years of community effort that led to the construction of the Alstonville bypass.

"The proposed route would lead all westbound through traffic from Teven Rd and the adjoining estates into the village, through the roundabout, past the entries to the shopping complex and onto the narrow section of Wardell Rd.”

Cr Johnstone said he believed there were "alternative options” that would offer "enhanced safety at the junction without introducing a raft of further problems for the community”.

Ballina mayor David Wright said Transport for NSW Regional Director Northern Anna Andrews was expected to visit the site, including the bypass and Cumbalum where the council has continued lobbying for a full highway interchange, next month.

Cr Wright said he was pleased by this as he felt the proposed Ellis Rd addition was "not a solution to the problem”.

"(We have) $5 million to come up with a solution,” he said.

"Hopefully we come up with a different solution.”

The matter is still expected to go before the council's ordinary meeting on Thursday.