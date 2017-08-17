Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Niqab head covering. Picture: Jenny Evans
The Niqab head covering. Picture: Jenny Evans
Letters to the Editor

Proposed 'burqa ban' an attack on religious freedoms

26th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CORY Bernardi's push for a ban on wearing burqas in public, and for government to force its views on Australian Muslim women, is a stark contradiction to the human rights offered for every individual living in Australia.

Using political agendas to impose a dress code on how Muslim women should dress themselves goes against the religious freedoms that we promote and value as Australians.

Burqa-wearing women belong to a community that advocates modesty. Whether women wear burqas, scarves or other modest attire to feel comfortable in themselves and uphold their values and morals is completely up to them.

The fact is Islam empowers Muslim women and liberates them from many societal evils. If Islam can promote freedom of choice, then why can't our government?

My faith strongly supports and upholds the empowerment of women; no man or politician can become the custodians of my freedom to choose to dress or not to dress in a particular way.

B. NASIR, Toowoomba

burqa pan cory bernadi islam letter to the editor
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Byron mayor accuses PM of 'bullying, unhelpful' tactics

    premium_icon Byron mayor accuses PM of 'bullying, unhelpful' tactics

    Politics THE Prime Minister has stripped the council's right to hold citizenship ceremonies, but the mayor says they are exploring options.

    • 26th Sep 2018 7:00 AM
    Break-in left restaurant looking like 'bomb site'

    premium_icon Break-in left restaurant looking like 'bomb site'

    Crime Owners of popular eatery "devastated” by break-in

    SNEAK PEEK: Coca-Cola to unveil locally-filmed commercial

    premium_icon SNEAK PEEK: Coca-Cola to unveil locally-filmed commercial

    TV The ad will be aired for the first time during football grand final

    Blogger's lawyer defends 'Rolf Harris' comment

    premium_icon Blogger's lawyer defends 'Rolf Harris' comment

    News 'She's not saying Serge Benhayon behaved like Rolf Harris' jury told

    Local Partners