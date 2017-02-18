Proposed $21 million airpark in holding pattern

A front view of the proposed new aviation museum at Evans Head.

RICHMOND Valley Council will move to maintain a holding pattern for the proposed $21 million Evans Head Airpark in the wake of project manager Peter Lynch's death.

Mr Lynch, 52, and his partner Endah Cakrawati, 30, were killed in a sea plane crash in Perth on Australia Day.

Peter Lynch, 52, and his partner Endah Cakrawati, 30. Great Eastern Fly-In Evans Head

The businessman, who had strong ties to the Evans Head community, led the consortium that submitted the multi-million dollar development application in July last year.

What the future holds for the project has been a question many people have started to ask according to the council's general manager Vaughan MacDonald.

Mr MacDonald said the airpark development application still stood but the council had paused its progression to allow Mr Lynch's family to grieve and decide their next steps with his assets.

A report will go to council at its next meeting to extend its contract regarding the sale of the aerodrome to the Evans Head Airpark Consortium.

The extension will provide the family and Mr Lynch's company to determine a way forward for the project over the next six months, Mr MacDonald said.

Peter Lynch and his partner died after his seaplane crashed into the Swan River in Perth. Vicki Clark

Meanwhile, Mr Lynch's long-time friend Rod Kinnish is generating ideas for a permanent tribute for the late pilot.

Naming the Balmain hangar, the new museum or even an airshow after Mr Lynch were some of the initial concepts Mr Kinnish had in mind for the tribute.

"I'd like to name a public holiday after him, to be honest,” Mr Kinnish said.

He is encouraging the community to contribute their thoughts for an appropriate tribute.

An estimated 200 people attended a memorial fly-over with historic Royal Australian Air Force planes at the Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome on Sunday.