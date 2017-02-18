34°
News

Proposed $21 million airpark in holding pattern

Claudia Jambor
| 18th Feb 2017 6:00 AM
A front view of the proposed new aviation museum at Evans Head.
A front view of the proposed new aviation museum at Evans Head.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RICHMOND Valley Council will move to maintain a holding pattern for the proposed $21 million Evans Head Airpark in the wake of project manager Peter Lynch's death.

Mr Lynch, 52, and his partner Endah Cakrawati, 30, were killed in a sea plane crash in Perth on Australia Day.

Peter Lynch, 52, and his partner Endah Cakrawati, 30.
Peter Lynch, 52, and his partner Endah Cakrawati, 30. Great Eastern Fly-In Evans Head

The businessman, who had strong ties to the Evans Head community, led the consortium that submitted the multi-million dollar development application in July last year.

What the future holds for the project has been a question many people have started to ask according to the council's general manager Vaughan MacDonald.

Mr MacDonald said the airpark development application still stood but the council had paused its progression to allow Mr Lynch's family to grieve and decide their next steps with his assets.

A report will go to council at its next meeting to extend its contract regarding the sale of the aerodrome to the Evans Head Airpark Consortium.

The extension will provide the family and Mr Lynch's company to determine a way forward for the project over the next six months, Mr MacDonald said.

Peter Lynch and his partner died after his seaplane crashed into the Swan River in Perth.
Peter Lynch and his partner died after his seaplane crashed into the Swan River in Perth. Vicki Clark

Meanwhile, Mr Lynch's long-time friend Rod Kinnish is generating ideas for a permanent tribute for the late pilot.

Naming the Balmain hangar, the new museum or even an airshow after Mr Lynch were some of the initial concepts Mr Kinnish had in mind for the tribute.

"I'd like to name a public holiday after him, to be honest,” Mr Kinnish said.

He is encouraging the community to contribute their thoughts for an appropriate tribute.

An estimated 200 people attended a memorial fly-over with historic Royal Australian Air Force planes at the Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome on Sunday.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  aviation evans head airpark northern rivers business northern rivers development peter lynch richmond valley council

ROLLING COVERAGE: Water bomber sent to Lennox Head fire

ROLLING COVERAGE: Water bomber sent to Lennox Head fire

More Rural Fire Service crews dispatched as firefighters battle blaze in "difficult terrain" overnight.

Environment Court approves Ballina CBD servo

The DA for a Coles Express on River St.

Applicant victorious in servo construction battle

It has taken 45 years to tell her story of sexual assault

NOT FORGOTTEN: Winton Leslie Smith, 80, pictured outside Lismore Court House, pleaded guilty to historic child sex assault crimes on a 13-year-old girl.

She fought him off with everything she had

Rainbow club shines at Gold Coast regatta

Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Club at the Gold Coast's Broadwater regatta.

Teams battled it out in blistering heat

Local Partners

Rainbow club shines at Gold Coast regatta

TEAMS battled it out in blistering heat at the first dragon boat race of 2017.

Gathering and walk to highlight plight of asylum seekers

Welcome Asylum Seekers Protesters take up position outside MP Kevin Hogan's Office in the CBD.

People invited to walk "for a society that upholds human rights”

The Waifs announce second Northern Rivers show

25 YEARS: ARIA award-winning band The Waifs returns Bangalow with two shows.

Ironbark is their new album, celebrating the band's 25th anniversary

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

New season apples have arrived at the markets. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Apples, okra, ginger, longans are now available

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

LONG TERM: Lismore Car Boot Market has been operating for more than quarter of a century under Lismore Shopping Square.

Where to get fresh produce and good coffee from

Star Wars: The Last Jedi mystery already solved

A KEY mystery surrounding the title of episode eight in the Star Wars franchise has just been solved.

Kids' game "full of f**king paedophiles" according to dad

A mortified dad has expressed serious concerns over an online game

Lisa Marie Presley's ex caught with child pics: court

Lisa Marie Presley, at right, and her husband, Michael Lockwood back in 2010. FILE

Lisa Marie, 49, claimed she was left “sick to her stomach”

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

The Waifs announce second Northern Rivers show

25 YEARS: ARIA award-winning band The Waifs returns Bangalow with two shows.

Ironbark is their new album, celebrating the band's 25th anniversary

Andy Saunders brings race, family and life into comedy

ON STAGE: Australian comedian Andy Saunders wants to help us all lighten up.

Part of NORPA's Lismore Laughs 2017

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Actor Ewan McGregor.

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

SNEAK PREVIEW!

Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further...

Privacy and Spectacular Lighthouse and Ocean Views

54 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 4 3 Auction Wed 29th...

Situated at the northern end of Paterson Street, this premium elevated position is highly desired and tightly held with the most breathtaking outlook over bush...

Charming Character Home in the Heart of Mullumbimby

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

This Is It! Cottage With Rear Lane Access and Business Zoning

111 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 $745,000 to...

This charming, federation style home is in a prime central position only metres from Mullumbimby’s buzzing hub. Set on a sunny 490m2 level block, the property...

Entertainers Home With Pool

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 9 $995,000 to...

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Solid Home On 25 Acres In Tightly Held Position

256 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

House 3 2 5 $1,400,000 to...

Nestled at the very end of the tightly held Dingo Lane in the fast appreciating suburb of Myocum is this beautiful homestead. Privacy and nature abound the 25...

Central Byron Character Cottage

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes, eclectic shops...

Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 Price Range:...

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

Soulful Queenslander With Hamptons Luxe Style

35 Parrot Tree Place, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

Every inch of this oh so grand, circa 1915 Queenslander has been meticulously brought back to it’s original condition and renovated with design, functionality...

Perfect Home Or Investment At Sunrise

35a Belongil Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 1 $750,000 to...

Don’t miss this opportunity to get in to one of Byrons fastest selling areas with this perfect home or investment. The home features timber floors throughout and...

Proposed $21 million airpark in holding pattern

A front view of the proposed new aviation museum at Evans Head.

Late businessman's dream on hold ... for now

Clarence River island paradise selling for $5M

Former Ballina councillor Margaret Howes is selling her island getaway.

GALLERY: Tropical getaway with beaches and airstrip put on market.

Bidding could start at $1.4M for sought after property

Farrell McCrohon's Jojo Newby rides on a property recently listed at Buccarumbi

One of largest rural properties on market to go under hammer today

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!