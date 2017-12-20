New housing estate planned for 'significant farmland'

The site at Lennox St, Casino, which could be rezoned for a new housing estate.

PLANS have been lodged to change the zoning of "regionally significant" farmland at Casino so it can be developed for residential homes.

The planning proposal relates to five lots on Lennox St, and was discussed at last night's Richmond Valley Council meeting.

The proposal, lodged by Newton Denny Chapelle on behalf of Ian Barnes, has now been submitted to the Department of Planning and Environment to determine whether it can proceed.

The proposed layout of 46 new residential lots on Lennox St, Casino. Contributed

Richmond Valley Council's general manager Vaughan Macdonald said it would see 46 new residential lots ranging in size from 800sqm to 921sqm.

The land is currently mapped as being regionally significant farmland, but Mr Macdonald said an agricultural assessment found it was not suitable for agricultural activities for a variety of reasons, including size, location and soil type.

He said the site was located within a low-risk flood and bushfire area, and did not contain any items of local environmental heritage, making it a good choice for housing.

A proposal has been lodged to rezone this farmland site on Lennox St, Casino into residential land. Contributed

He said the North Coast Regional Plan 2036 identified that Casino would need an additional 1550 homes to cope with a population increase.

"Casino currently has about 31.5 hectares of vacant residential zoned land, however, the majority of this supply is not readily available for immediate release due to a variety of reasons, ranging from no desire by the owners to develop, to contamination issues, and lack of essential services," Mr Macdonald said.

"With the final stage of Settlers Estate selling out, the town has been left with few options to meet the projected demand.

"If successful, this planning proposal will go some way towards meeting the Regional Plan's housing targets with an estimated 46 lots to be created."

Mr Macdonald said referring the proposal to the DPE, which is known as 'The Gateway', was the first step in a long process.

He said should the DPE give the proposal the green light, it would still need to undergo further studies such as carrying out environmental assessments, engineering and planning assessments and, importantly, undertaking community consultation to enable residents to provide input and feedback.

"Council is keen to get the community's input and feedback on the rezoning proposal," Mr Macdonald said.

"As soon as Council hears back from the DPE, and the relevant assessments have been undertaken, the full proposal will be publicly exhibited, and all those with an interest will be invited to have their say."