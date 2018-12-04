Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are searching for offenders who broke into Tarong Power Station.
Police are searching for offenders who broke into Tarong Power Station. FILE
Crime

Property stolen from Tarong Power Station

Matt Collins
by
4th Dec 2018 6:00 AM

INVESTIGATIONS are under way after offenders entered Tarong Power Station illegally and stole property.

Nanango police are searching for offenders who drove through Nanango State Forestry to gain access to the facility where they stole a large quantity of copper wire.

The incident occurred between the afternoon of November 23 and the morning of November 27.

A white Isuzu D-Max has been identified as a vehicle of interest.

Some breaking equipment was left at the scene.

Anyone with information relating to the offence is asked to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or alternatively Nanango Police on 4171 6333.

nanango police south burnett crime tarong power station
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Ballina GP 'guilty of misconduct' after complaints

    premium_icon Ballina GP 'guilty of misconduct' after complaints

    News THE case against this doctor included a "number of diverse complaints".

    'Foolish' drone use has potential to crash rescue chopper

    premium_icon 'Foolish' drone use has potential to crash rescue chopper

    Crime Flying drones near emergency services aircraft could mean jail time

    $3 MILLION: That's how much we've earned in recycling scheme

    premium_icon $3 MILLION: That's how much we've earned in recycling scheme

    Environment NR residents have returned more than 33 million containers

    Petrol Royal Commission one step closer

    premium_icon Petrol Royal Commission one step closer

    Politics Hogan asks parliament for fairer petrol prices

    Local Partners