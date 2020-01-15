Property search leads to arrest of Evans man

EVANS HEAD ARREST: A man will face Lismore Local Court on Wednesday after [police executed a search warrant at a Cole St property/

AFTER being refused bail on Monday, an Evans Head man will face Lismore Local Court today on a number of break and enter and stolen goods offences.

Richmond Police District Inspector Darren Cloake said the man was arrested after a search of his property yesterday.

“At 9.50am on Monday officers with a search warrant went to a Coles St, Evans Head property in respect to a number of alleged property offences in the area since October last year,” he said.

“A number of items believed to be connected to break and enter incidents in Cherry St, Evans St and Riverview St at Evans Head were located as well as a small quantity of drugs.”

Insp Cloake said as a direct result a man aged 49 years was arrested and charged with five break and enter and theft offences.

“He was refused bail and will face Lismore Local Court today,” he said.