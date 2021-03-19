Property near Lismore on market for first time in 120 years

A 43ha parcel of land at Monaltrie, near Lismore, is on the market for the first time in 120 years.

A 43ha parcel of land at Monaltrie, near Lismore, is on the market for the first time in 120 years.

A parcel of land near Lismore that has been in the same family for 120 years has hit the market.

The 43ha property, on Wyrallah Road at Monaltrie, is a rare opportunity and listing agent Ku Darroch from Byron Bay Property Sales said he expected it would get snapped up.

The asking price guide is $2.25m to $2.475m.

"This large parcel of land has been held by the same family since 1902," the online listing states.

"The potential of this land is enormous.

"The land is flood-free and is bordered on the east by Wyrallah Road.

"Other borders of this property include a botanical garden and Wilson's Park.

The Monaltrie property has spectacular views.

"This unique parcel of land is level on the road frontage of Wyrallah Road, then the land rises steeply to an escarpment and to a tabletop plateau that is 130m high.

"The views from the tabletop plateau are stunning, with sweeping views of the surrounding ridges, valleys and plains.

"Given the height of the tabletop, the air is often 10 degrees cooler.

"All these attributes make the plateau an ideal setting to build a magnificent home with some of the most dramatic views to be found in the region."

The 43ha site fronts Wyrallah Road.

Mr Darroch said a recent study of the tabletop identified an "extraordinary" range of natural biodiversity.

However he said power, water and sewage was all available, as well as a building permit

"Being fertile and flood free land, this property would provide a beautiful rural lifestyle for a future owner," the listing states.

"Other options could include the possibility of establishing a recreational industry as long as it does not have a negative impact on the agricultural uses of the RU1 land.

"Given this is the first time in 120 years that this property has been offered to the market, its many attributes, including sensational views and its proximity to the city of Lismore, there is bound to be a lot of interest, due to the unique property's enormous potential."

For more information phone Ku Darroch from Byron Bay Property Sales on 0411809819.