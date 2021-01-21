Property manager jailed for ripping off boss $60k

Kylie Bridge has been jailed for fraud.

Kylie Bridge has been jailed for fraud.

A property manager jailed for ripping off almost $60,000 from her boss says she spent the money on gambling and living expenses.

Kylie Bridge, 43, was sentenced to three years and nine months in jail on Wednesday for transferring money out of accounts owned by Peter Kennedy Realty at Pacific Paradise.

Maroochydore District Court heard Bridge made 42 fraudulent transactions between September 2017 and October 2, 2019.

"The defendant had her mother involved in some cleaning work in the complainant company and this ultimately enabled her to facilitate the fraud," crown prosecutor Christopher Cook said.

"The initial amount in September 2017 was $40 which was taken from the complainant company's trust account."

Bridge's offending escalated and she used fake journal entries to go undetected until after she resigned from the company.

"In the crown's submission, the motivation seems to be greed," Mr Cook said.

He said the real estate firm was a small business and the loss would have been a burden.

Bridge on Wednesday pleaded guilty to fraud- the dishonest application of property by an employee between $30,000 and $100,000.

She had no criminal history and had started repaying the money.

Defence barrister Mark Dixon said his client had been a productive and valuable member of society and the offending was out of character.

He said Bridge felt "exploited" in her job and as though she wasn't being paid for working overtime despite being paid her agreed wage.

"The money went on numerous day-to-day items and gambling which no doubt flows from her various mental health complaints," Mr Dixon said.

"She instructs the gambling was an escape- a way of avoiding what can only be assessed as a very stressful and tumultuous life."

He said Bridge was a single mum who had been the sole carer for her young children.

Mr Dixon highlighted Bridge's children would suffer if their mum was jailed.

Judge Gary Long said consideration for the children couldn't overwhelm the need to properly deal with the offending.

He said the real estate firm was vulnerable in that they trusted Bridge with their finances.

"I have no difficulty in understanding that you have shame and regret in respect of your actions," he said.

Bridge was sentenced to three years and nine months in jail, suspended after nine months.

She could be sentenced again for the fraud if she commits any further offences in the next four years.