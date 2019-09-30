Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The RBA's August mortgage figures are worrying.
The RBA's August mortgage figures are worrying.
Business

Property lending softens again: RBA

30th Sep 2019 12:26 PM

The pace of lending to property buyers grew only slightly in August, below the rate in July, according to statistics from the central bank that have defied economists' expectations.

The numbers showed overall private sector credit grew 0.2 per cent - below market consensus forecasts of a 0.3 per cent rise - and that credit for mortgages increased 0.2 per cent compared to a 0.3 per cent rise in the previous month while credit to business was up 0.2 per cent and personal credit fell 0.2 per cent.

The financial aggregates data released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Monday indicated overall credit rose 2.9 per cent over the past year as housing credit grew 3.1 per cent - the slowest growth rate since records started in 1976 - and business credit gained 3.4 per cent as personal credit fell 3.4 per cent in the 12 months to August.

economym finance lending mortgage rba real estate

Top Stories

    Adorable video of two-year-old jumping for joy in the rain

    premium_icon Adorable video of two-year-old jumping for joy in the rain

    People and Places WHEN rain fell on her family's drought-stricken property, this little girl literally squealed with delight. WATCH THE VIDEO.

    One man's mission to craft culture in a rainforest hideaway

    premium_icon One man's mission to craft culture in a rainforest hideaway

    News Tristan O'Meara is an international busker and didgeridoo craftsman

    WATCH: Heartbreaking moment raging fire approached farm

    WATCH: Heartbreaking moment raging fire approached farm

    News Spot fire has developed ahead of the main fire, north of Tenterfield

    Threat of jail, hefty fines won't stop protests: Activist

    premium_icon Threat of jail, hefty fines won't stop protests: Activist

    Politics MPs and activists weigh in on the controversial Right to Farm Bill