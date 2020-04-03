Properties will drop in price due to coronavirus impact

WANNA buy a roadhouse?

So far there haven’t been any serious buyer inquiries for the Tabulam Roadhouse on the Bruxner Hwy.

Scott Peart from LJ Hooker in Casino has the roadhouse with a three-bedroom home at the rear of the business with a covered back patio area, fenced yard and security system listed for $380,000 – $415,000

The property includes a large shed and three petrol pumps approved for the sale of petrol and diesel.

How real estate agents are dealing with social distancing

Tabulam’s population and surrounding area is 644 people and the 2190msq block has excellent highway exposure with an estimate of 1,100 vehicle traffic flow each day.

The roadhouse needs a lot of TLC and the real estate listing said an energetic buyer was required to take advantage of expansion possibilities with sales in takeaway food, grocery lines, cigarettes and other retail goods.

Mr Peart said most of his current inquiries were for bush blocks of 40ha.

“People are wanting to use their super and savings to invest in bricks and mortar,” he said.

He predicted properties could drop in price up to 10 per cent due to the impact of coronavirus.

“This is better than during the global financial crisis, ”he said.

Inquiries for Tabulam Roadhouse call Scott Peart on 0408 418 496

Tabulam Roadhouse on 8601 Bruxner Hwy, Tabulam NSW 2469 for $380,000 – $415,000.