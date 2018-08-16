Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A fire near Mothersoles Rd at Ellangowan is at advice level and listed as 'out of control'.
A fire near Mothersoles Rd at Ellangowan is at advice level and listed as 'out of control'. Woodburn RFS
News

'Properties may come under threat': Fire now out of control

16th Aug 2018 6:35 AM

A BUSHFIRE at Ellangowan is threatening some properties, with nearby landowners urged to implement their bushfire survival plans.

The Rural Fire Service has this morning issued the following advice in regards to the Mothersoles Rd fire:

"The fire is currently out of control. Fire is burning in the area of Coraki-Ellangowan Road and impacting isolated rural properties in the area.

A fire near Mothersoles Rd at Ellangowan is at advice level and listed as 'out of control'.
A fire near Mothersoles Rd at Ellangowan is at advice level and listed as 'out of control'. Woodburn RFS

"Firefighters have worked to establish containment lines around this fire.

"Some isolated properties may come under threat, however residents should follow advice from firefighters on the ground.

"Monitor conditions in your area.

A fire near Mothersoles Rd at Ellangowan is at advice level and listed as 'out of control'.
A fire near Mothersoles Rd at Ellangowan is at advice level and listed as 'out of control'. Woodburn RFS

"Check and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan. If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation changes.

"Leaving early is your safest option."

Residents have been advised to call Triple Zero (000) if their life is under threat.

Up-to-date information is available from www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or by phoning 1800 679 737.

A fire near Mothersoles Rd at Ellangowan is at advice level and listed as 'out of control'.
A fire near Mothersoles Rd at Ellangowan is at advice level and listed as 'out of control'. Woodburn RFS


Meanwhile, a grass fire near the Bruxner Highway at Tabulam is causing some havoc for drivers, with smoke reducing visibility.

Drivers have been warned to reduce their speed and travel carefully in the area.

Traffic is affected in both directions.

bushfire ellangowan rural fire service
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Terrifying break-ins have residents on edge

    premium_icon Terrifying break-ins have residents on edge

    Crime IN ONE nightmare incident a man, who was found hiding in the garage, left behind female underwear and blood in the sink.

    Rescue plan for Lismore CBD a 'long time coming'

    premium_icon Rescue plan for Lismore CBD a 'long time coming'

    Council News Bold initiative passes 6 votes to 5

    'Living hell': Airbnb style holiday letting a 'cancer'

    premium_icon 'Living hell': Airbnb style holiday letting a 'cancer'

    Business "We don't have neighbours... we have strangers, coming and going".

    How an 'enormous' pothole ruined tourist's Lismore holiday

    premium_icon How an 'enormous' pothole ruined tourist's Lismore holiday

    News It's official: Lismore roads are worse than those in Queensland

    Local Partners