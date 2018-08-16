'Properties may come under threat': Fire now out of control

A fire near Mothersoles Rd at Ellangowan is at advice level and listed as 'out of control'.

A BUSHFIRE at Ellangowan is threatening some properties, with nearby landowners urged to implement their bushfire survival plans.

The Rural Fire Service has this morning issued the following advice in regards to the Mothersoles Rd fire:

"The fire is currently out of control. Fire is burning in the area of Coraki-Ellangowan Road and impacting isolated rural properties in the area.

"Firefighters have worked to establish containment lines around this fire.

"Some isolated properties may come under threat, however residents should follow advice from firefighters on the ground.

"Monitor conditions in your area.

"Check and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan. If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation changes.

"Leaving early is your safest option."

Residents have been advised to call Triple Zero (000) if their life is under threat.

Up-to-date information is available from www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or by phoning 1800 679 737.

Meanwhile, a grass fire near the Bruxner Highway at Tabulam is causing some havoc for drivers, with smoke reducing visibility.

Drivers have been warned to reduce their speed and travel carefully in the area.

Traffic is affected in both directions.