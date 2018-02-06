Properties for sale at $33 million luxury development

An artist's impression of the over-50s resort proposed for Skennars Head.

PROPERTIES at an exclusive, yet-to-be-built over 50s resort are now on the market, as Ballina Shire Council works to finalise the development application.

Known as GemLife Lennox Head, the resort will have 170 serviced and self-care homes, along with a country club, bar, lounge and dining areas, lawn bowling green, golf simulator, ten pin bowling and swimming pools.

It would be built on Skennars Head Rd at Skennars Head, next to BIG4 Ballina Headlands Holiday Park and Holy Family Catholic Primary School Catholic Primary school.

The development application was submitted to the council in 2016 and its status is now listed as "decision pending”.

But GemLife has already started advertising the homes for sale, ranging in price from $492,000 to $523,000.

The website describes the gated and pet-friendly resort as a "complete lifestyle package” with "everything you want or could need in one outstanding location”.

The original DA was for 211 homes, but that has since been scaled back.