Proof we are losing payroll jobs faster than other regions

PAYROLL jobs in Northern NSW have reduced by 6.2 per cent since the beginning of the pandemic.

Data released by the ABS compared payroll jobs numbers from March 14 (the day Australia recorded its 100th COVID-19 case) and July 11.

As a country, Australia's payroll jobs decreased by 5.6 per cent, while NSW recorded a reductions of 5.3 per cent.

The numbers for Tweed-Richmond show the area was 1 per cent above the state and the country's average.

Richmond Tweed's rate of payroll job losses were higher compared to all other regional NSW areas, with Grafton-Coffs following close with a reduction of at 5.7 per cent.

The hardest-hit area in NSW was Sydney City and Inner Suburbs with a decrease of 8.9 per cent.

Interactive: See how payroll jobs have decreased around the country in this interactive map by the ABS.









Tim Williamson, Director of Regional Development at RDA Northern Rivers, said these numbers were a surprise.

"We were looking forward to slightly improved numbers, but I think for our region this just shows that the numbers are going to bounce around a bit," he said.

"It has also been a good school holiday tourism season, trades industries and other sectors are holding up. So these numbers are a bit of a surprise.

"These figures do not reflect unemployment rates, but are lower than expected."

Earlier this week, RDA launched its Employment Strategy for the North Coast after it was revealed the area has lost 15,000 jobs so far.

"It will provide leadership for the region and encourage all industries and agencies to work to one goal- increasing employment opportunities," he said.

Mr Williamson said unemployment rates for the March quarter had not been released yet.

"Unemployment figures for March quarter aren't far away, but won't tell the full story due to COVID-19 impacting from that time, unfortunately," he said.

The ABS data also confirmed women were losing jobs faster than men in Australia during the pandemic.

While payroll jobs held by men fell by 0.3 per cent in the second week of July, it dropped by 1 per cent for women in NSW.

Mr Williamson said the local strategy aims at offering targeted support for all individuals that have difficulty in finding and retaining employment.

"This strategy sets out a plan to inspire innovative solutions-led and developed by place-based community and industry groups," he said.

PERCENTAGE CHANGE IN PAYROLL JOBS BY REGION 14 MARCH TO 11 JULY

• Australia: 5.6%

• New South Wales: -5.3%

• Capital Region: -5.3%

• Central Coast: -3.9%

• Central West: -3.2%

• Coffs Harbour - Grafton: -5.7%

• Far West and Orana: -3.3%

• Hunter Valley excluding Newcastle: -2.8%

• Illawarra: -2.6%

• Mid North Coast: -4.5%

• Murray: -5.0%

• New England and North West: -4.9%

• Newcastle and Lake Macquarie: -3.7%

• Richmond - Tweed: -6.2%

• Riverina: -4.5%

• Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven: -2.7%

• Sydney - Baulkham Hills and Hawkesbury: -4.4%

• Sydney - Blacktown: -4.5%

• Sydney - City and Inner South: -8.9%

• Sydney - Eastern Suburbs: -7.5%

• Sydney - Inner South West: -7.8%

• Sydney - Inner West: -6.5%

• Sydney - North Sydney and Hornsby: -5.8%

• Sydney - Northern Beaches: -5.5%

• Sydney - Outer South West: -4.6%

• Sydney - Outer West and Blue Mountains: -3.9%

• Sydney - Parramatta: -6.7%

• Sydney - Ryde: -5.7%

• Sydney - South West: -6.5%

• Sydney - Sutherland: -3.9%