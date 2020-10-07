Menu
Theresa Mitchell, founder of Agape Outreach Inc, is a finalist in the TransGrid leadership award.
Prompted to action by homeless with skin ‘flaking’

Adam Daunt
7th Oct 2020 9:00 AM
THERESA MITCHELL started Agape Outreach as a way to help the homeless people she saw on the street everyday.

In 11 years that small gesture grew into a charitable organisation which has over 120 volunteers and saw Ms Mitchell named as a finalist in the TransGrid Leadership award.

Ms Mitchell said the pain that homeless people endure day-to-day was enough to drive her to keep making a difference in the community.

"I never foresaw that, at the start I was happy to keep it small … but then you see the pain in people's eyes and it stirs your heart and you think 'maybe I can help with that need or maybe I can do this one," she said.

"It started back then with me making a meal and saying 'who's hungry?', 11 years ago there was next to nothing helping the homeless around … we've come so far in 11 years, we have a big beautiful venue and we just opened a psychology department."

Ms Mitchell said the organisation was about solving the needs they saw within the homeless community around them.

"After seeing families with a baby that were homeless pushing a baby around in the sun all day with nowhere to go and their skin flaking off from sunburn I wanted a venue where people would come and get out of the sun and access support."

As a finalist in the TransGrid leadership award, Ms Mitchell said the role had grown on her as the charity expanded.

"I've had to grow in it, I was a single mum, I had foster kids … all of a sudden I had a team to deal with and that team has gotten bigger and bigger … there's a lot to learn about different personalities … and basically keeping this place a happy place," she said.

"I don't want to leave this world without making it a better place."

To see more about Agape Outreach or vote in the TransGrid Leadership award, search Agape Outreach on Facebook.

