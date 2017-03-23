PROMOTED: Lismore regains top-tier status

BEHIND the scenes lobbying has seen Lismore successfully regain its status as a regional city in a new strategic plan for the North Coast which maps out the next 20 years of growth.

The effort followed last year's classification of Lismore in a draft of the North Coast Regional Plan as a second-tier regional centre, a status which Lismore City Council believed failed to reflect the city's economic position.

The restoration of the top-tier status means Lismore will have preferred access to new infrastructure funding alongside the other regional cities of Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour, and Tweed Heads.

Together they will benefit from "investment and infrastructure that will underpin the delivery of over 32,700 homes and a significant number of new jobs", the report said.

Lismore Base Hospital. Trevor Mein

They are also expected to account for 75% of the population growth on the North Coast between now and 2036.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said it was "fantastic news" for Lismore, after fears it might miss out on vital infrastructure funding.

"It puts us on the State Government's radar," he said.

"We already know that half of our region works in Lismore, that alone is justification for us retaining our city status.

"With courts, hospitals and a university, people also travel to Lismore as a centre for what happens on the Northern Rivers.

2016 graduates from the Southern Cross University in Lismore celebrate their achievements with a Saturday parade through town. Sharlene King

Cr Smith said it was timely because the council had noticed a lot of growth in Lismore over the last 12 to 18 months, particularly in the commercial space.

In the first quarter of this financial year Lismore City Council approved development applications worth almost $50 million, and is on track to have its biggest year in a decade.

"We need to grow our population to maintain our prosperity, and in order to do that, we need to see continued investment in infrastructure and health services to meet the needs of that growing population," Cr Smith said.

Managing director at Lipman, David Moffat, and Bennett Construction general manager, Darryl Piper, are excited about the upcoming launch of the $10 million office block in Lismore. Cathryn McLauchlan

Cr Smith said he believed arguments put forth by Lismore City Council staff in a joint submission with Richmond Valley and Kyogle councils, and strong advocacy from Lismore MP Thomas George, helped sway the NSW Government's stance.

Mr George said Lismore was considered the business, sporting, education and medical capital of the Northern Rivers.

"I believe the inclusion of an inland city is vital to highlight the important economic and social benefits inland areas contribute to New South Wales and Lismore can certainly do that," he said.

Lismore is expected to add 7000 people by 2036, and 3500 dwellings.

The inclusion of Lismore as a regional city follows a report last year which identified Ballina, Byron, Lismore, Kyogle, and Richmond Valley as the "Lismore Regional Economy".