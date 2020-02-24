Promising young baseballer pitches towards US tour

BATTER UP: Far North Coast rising baseball star Lachlan Coe, 14, with Baseball NSW development manager Grahame Cassel, will be tackling the Youth Baseball Nationals at Reno in the US in the NSW U14 Team later this year.

WHEN it came to trying out for the NSW Baseball U-14 team, Timberjacks athlete Lachlan Coe let his stats do the talking - and they shouted so loud he’s been selected for the team playing tournaments in the US later this year.

Baseball NSW player development manager, Grahame Cassel said the analytical, evidence-based method they used is similar to the sabermetric approach made popular by the 2003 book Moneyball, which was also a movie released in 2011 staring Brad Pitt.

Cassel who’s job involves talent-spotting, said he used a similar method to sabermetrics which allows players to be statistically assessed on a number of qualities including batting speed and grip strength.

“In October last year Lachlan was one of 350 kids who came to Sydney to attend a showcase session where they displayed their talents,” Cassel said.

“We logged data on different disciplines of the game, including running speed, hitting power, pitching speed, agility and (bat) grip strength.

“Now Lachlan is part of a team heading to a tournament in Reno, Nevda in June 2020.”

Cassel’s background includes playing for Australia as a shortstop and pitcher, said Lachlan was in the top 20 players at the showcase.

“We do two months of training starting in April in Sydney,” he said.

“I understand, he will attend the school holiday camp then the weekly Sunday sessions.”

On Wednesday afternoon at the Albert Park Baseball complex in Lismore, Lachlan said he was very excited to be selected for the team.

The youngster whose prowess on the diamond is a familiar sight to baseball and softball players and fans in the region was modest about his success.

“All the hard work is starting pay off,” he said.

And intense training is something this teen is not afraid of in order to follow his sporting dream.

“I train for baseball three times a week and play once,” he said.

“As well as going to the gym I also play cricket and play softball for Casino and Ballina

“I love this sport, it’s competitive and I have made lots of mates through baseball.”