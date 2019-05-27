Promises, promises: What our re-elected pollies must deliver

Member for Page Kevin Hogan at Zeebras in Casino talking about the Federal election.

Member for Page Kevin Hogan at Zeebras in Casino talking about the Federal election. Susanna Freymark

NOW the dust has settled on the 2019 federal election, it's time to look back at what our politicians exactly promised voters to secure votes during the campaign.

Both Page MP Kevin Hogan and Richmond MP Justine Elliot were returned to parliament at the elections, receiving the most amount of votes in each electorate to securely retain their seats.

But as many commitments were made in the lead up to the election, constituents might have forgotten what exactly was promised by the local MPs.

On the premiss of a coalition government being re-elected, Mr Hogan, who will return to sit with his Nationals colleagues instead of the cross bench, made some big promises in the lead up to the election.

Some of these promises include:

$7.5 million for Stage 2 of the Northern Rivers Rail Trail, which would provide for approximately 13 kilometres from Old Casino Railway Station to Back Creek Bridge at Bentley.

$3.2 million to upgrade Casino Swimming Pool

$360,000 towards the purchase of the iconic Hannah Cabinet so that it could remain on permanent display in Lismore.

The Lismore Tennis Courts will be upgraded to include the repair and resurfacing of the courts.

The successful Farming Together Program based at Southern Cross University will receive $3 million to help co-operatives around the country

$4 million to replace another twelve ageing wooden bridges in Kyogle

$4.47 million will be spent on improvements to the Lismore Airport, including funding for the installation of an Instrument Landing System (ILS)

Despite winning her seat back, Mrs Elliot will spend another three years in opposition.

But during the election she promised to deliver:

$10 million towards upgrading the Ballina Byron Airport

$80,000 towards the The Murwillumbah Community Centre Food Hub

$20,000 for emergency relief funding for Bunjum Aboriginal Corporation

A spokeswoman for Mrs Elliot's office said she will continue to hold the government to account to get the services and infrastructure regional communities deserve.

The Northern Star will be keeping you up to date if and when these promises are delivered.