Prominent service station slated for demolition

A development application has been lodged for the demolition of a service station at Wollongbar.

A NORTHERN Rivers service station could soon be shut down and demolished, if plans submitted to Ballina Shire Council are approved.

The service station on Lismore Rd, Wollongbar has three bowsers and an above-ground diesel fuel storage tank.

It has been used as a petrol station since at least 1983, and in the past the site has also had a takeaway food shop, pot plant sales and a car showroom.

In 2017, the owners of the site lodged a $1.7 million development application to build a child care centre and a new service centre on the site.

But the application was withdrawn before it could be determined by council staff.

According to the new DA documents lodged with the council, consent is sought for the demolition of the existing service station control building, canopy, workshop and associated infrastructure.

All bowsers would be removed, as well as the three existing underground fuel storage tank and the aboveground fuel storage tank, including underground fuel lines.

The former takeaway food premises and dwelling would be removed.

“No development consent is sought for the use of the land as part of the current application, with the site effectively becoming a ‘vacant lot’,” the report states.

“In this regard, the intent of the works is to provide a safe, presentable and easily maintained property until such time as an alternate design and approval is received for the use of the land.”