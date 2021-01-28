Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A sportsman is behind bars on remand after being charged with a whopping 19 violent offences including rape, assault and depriving a person of liberty.
A sportsman is behind bars on remand after being charged with a whopping 19 violent offences including rape, assault and depriving a person of liberty.
Crime

Prominent sportsman charged with rape and assault

by SARAH MATTHEWS, Court Reporter
28th Jan 2021 2:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PROMINENT Territory sportsman is behind bars on remand after being charged with a whopping 19 violent offences including rape, assault and depriving a person of liberty.

The 25-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared barefoot in the dock of the Darwin Local Court on Thursday.

He stands charged with 19 offences including 15 counts of aggravated assault, one count of sexual intercourse without consent, damage to property, stealing and depriving a person of personal liberty.

His lawyer Max Stretton successfully applied for the matter to be adjourned for a bail application.

The matter will return to court next month.

sarah.matthews1@news.com.au

Originally published as Prominent NT sportsman faces court charged with rape, assault

assault court crime rape violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHIP IT: Rappville set to host world whip cracking champ

        Premium Content WHIP IT: Rappville set to host world whip cracking champ

        News Nathan “Whippy” Griggs mixes death defying whip tricks with dry Aussie humour.

        One researcher's plan to bring more logs to Lismore

        Premium Content One researcher's plan to bring more logs to Lismore

        News Can Lismore bring its timber industry back?

        Ballina votes to bring Dunoon Dam project back

        Premium Content Ballina votes to bring Dunoon Dam project back

        News Ballina Shire Council has voted to support further investigation by Rous County...

        ‘SO HARD’: Gallery boss makes big decision

        Premium Content ‘SO HARD’: Gallery boss makes big decision

        News Brett Adlington has a massive, but “incredibly exciting”, challenge ahead of...